FeelTect raises €1.5m in funding round to commercialise wound-care technology

Galway-based medtech company FeelTect has raised €1.5 million in a funding round that will help the company bring its cutting-edge wound care device to the market.

Tight Alright is a new wound treatment monitoring technology used to treat leg ulcers. The wearable device’s pressure sensors wirelessly connect with a digital platform that allows care providers to monitor sub-bandage pressure applied during compression therapy. That can reduce healing times and treatment costs.

The company is now set to launch commercially, with Thun Hospital, Switzerland, the first to get on board.

Co-Founder Darren Burke said the launch was a “major milestone” for both the company and wound care globally.

“After years of rigorous testing and clinical validation, Tight Alright is now ready to empower clinicians and patients with real-time insights that will transform the model of care,” he said.

The funding, which will help facilitate a wider launch, came through Irrus Investments, the Western Development Commission (WDC), and a network of angel investors. A previous round in 2023 saw the company raise a similar amount, with the aim of commercialising the technology. Irrus Investments also participated in that round, along with the Halo Business Angels network.

FeelTect said the money in the latest round will also help support the commercial roll-out of the device, as well as regulatory expansion and help the company expand its team.

“We’re proud to be growing our team and scaling our operations right here in Spiddal,” said Mr Burke. “The west of Ireland has everything we need to support our journey to becoming a global MedTech leader.”

The new funding builds on WDC’s previous backing of the health tech startup, with the organisation also offering advice and support to help FeelTect navigate the regulatory and technical pathways of medical device development.

“FeelTect embodies the innovation and ambition we aim to support in the West of Ireland,” said CEO of the Western Development Commission, Allan Mulrooney. Their success demonstrates how regional start-ups can make a global impact with world-class technology.”

[ ‘Muted’ rise in new home completions spells trouble for Government housing targetsOpens in new window ]