Round Hill Capital appoints UK manager to operate its Irish student rooms portfolio

London-based property investor Round Hill Capital has appointed UK accommodation manager Fresh to take over the operation and marketing of its Irish student rooms portfolio.

Fresh, which is a third-party manager of residential for rent homes, said the deal will expand its presence in Ireland.

Since the contract was awarded, it has successfully on-boarded 1,343 student beds per April 1st across four assets in Cork and Dublin.

The properties are Broga House, Curraheen Point, and Ashlin House in Cork, as well as Ardee Point in Dublin.

Fresh managing director Sam Scott said the deal was the group’s first in Cork. “We are thrilled to partner with Round Hill Capital, a leading global specialist real estate investor, as we continue to expand our presence in Ireland,” he said.

“Taking on these four fantastic properties – our first in Cork and expanding in Dublin – marks an exciting step in growing our portfolio and bringing our market-leading management services to even more students.”

Kirk Lindstrom, chief investment officer at Round Hill Capital, said Fresh’s expertise in the sector distinguished it from competitors.

“We are pleased to announce that we have entrusted Fresh, a leading specialist in residential rental management, with the operational management and marketing of our Irish purpose built student accommodation portfolio,” he said.

“We believe that their management will provide a high quality living experience for our residents and maximise the value of our assets.”

Fresh manages about 19,000 build to rent, co-living and student accommodation homes for a wide range of clients across 58 operational properties.

Round Hill Capital was founded in 2002 by chief executive Michael Bickford. It has been investing in the sector for over 22 years and has transacted more than $13 billion worth of property and invested in more than 140,000 residential units and student housing beds.