Bewley’s boss welcomes halving of rent on Grafton Street

Bewley’s Cafe on Grafton Street: owner says business has a shot after its rent was cut in half. Photograph: Alan Betson

Bewley’s has “a real shot” of keeping its historic cafe on Dublin’s Grafton Street open after a court halved its rent on Friday, managing director, Cól Campbell, said.

Judge Jennifer O’Brien ruled on Friday that Bewley’s should pay €738,169.74 a year to its landlord, developer Johnny Ronan, slashing the original €1.46 million annual bill by 50 per cent.

Speaking after the Circuit Court ruling, Mr Campbell said the business had “a real shot at keeping the cafe” as a result.

He pointed out that the famous coffee shop was as busy as it had been in 2019 but was working with 2024 overheads.

Mr Campbell argued that Judge O’Brien’s decision was good for the city centre, which is beginning to recover following Covid and the cost of living crisis.

She ruled that market rents should apply to the cafe, resulting in the dramatic cut to its bill.

“Market rents bring in entrepreneurs and that brings in business,” said Mr Campbell.