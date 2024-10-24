Microsoft-owned LinkedIn fined €310m by Irish Data Protection Commission

The DPC, the lead European regulator for LinkedIn because it has its EU headquarters in Dublin, issued the ruling on foot of an investigation based on a complaint originally made to the French data regulator.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has reprimanded and fined LinkedIn Ireland €310 million and ordered it to bring its data processes into line with European law after finding the legal basis the Microsoft-owned social media company relied on to process its members’ data was faulty.

It is the fifth largest fine the Irish regulatory has issued under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the sixth largest by any EU authority since the regime was introduced in 2018.

The DPC - the lead European regulator for LinkedIn, which has its EU headquarters in Dublin - issued the ruling on foot of an investigation based on a complaint originally made to the French data watchdog in 2018.

In a statement on Thursday, the DPC said LinkedIn had obtained the consent of its users for their personal data to be sent to third parties for the purposes of generating targeting advertising. However, it found that consent was not “freely given, sufficiently informed or specific, or unambiguous”, as is required under GDPR, for the information to be used for these purposes.

“The lawfulness of processing is a fundamental aspect of data protection law and the processing of personal data without an appropriate legal basis is a clear and serious violation of a data subjects’ fundamental right to data protection,” said Graham Doyle, DPC deputy commissioner.

Following the DPC’s statement, a spokeswoman for LinkedIn said: “Today the Irish Data Protection Commission reached a final decision on claims from 2018 about some of our digital advertising efforts in the EU. While we believe we have been in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we are working to ensure our ad practices meet this decision by the IDPC’s deadline.

More to follow ...