Regulator proposes seat limit at Dublin Airport for summer 2025

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has proposed the introduction of a seat cap at Dublin Airport for the summer 2025 with demand for slots at the aviation hub expected to “significantly exceed” the existing 32 million passenger-a-year limit again next year.

In its draft decision on next summer’s scheduling season, which runs from the end of March 2025 to October, the regulator on Thursday proposed a seat capacity limit of 25.2 million for the period.

If implemented, it would be the second consecutive flight scheduling season in which a limit has been imposed as Dublin Airport continues to struggle to keep within the 32 million passenger annual limit imposed on it by An Bord Pleanála decision in 2007. The seat capacity limit for the current winter season, which runs from the end of October to March 2025, is 14.4 million.

The proposal would mean the total seat limit for the two periods is 39.6 million, above the 32 million passenger cap set down in planning law. “The seat cap is greater than the passenger cap as it takes account of expected load factors (how many passengers are expected on each flight relative to the total number of seats on the aircraft) and an adjustment for transfer passengers,” the IAA said.

DAA, the State-owned company that operates the airport, has applied to Fingal County Council to have the cap raised to 40 million. The airport operator said recently that it expects to exceed the cap this year by around 1 million passengers, putting in breach of planning law.

In its draft decision on Thursday, the IAA said: “The role of the IAA does not encompass any power to amend or revoke planning conditions, or any decision to enforce or not enforce conditions, which are all matters to be determined by the planning authorities, such as Fingal County Council. In that regard, it is also not for the IAA to assess the merits or otherwise of the condition itself.”

