Arts Council weighs in over contentious plans for Joyce’s ‘The Dead’ house

Irish actors outside the building on Usher’s Island - the setting for a film adaptation of James Joyce's short story The Dead - in protest against previous plans for it to be turned into a tourist hostel. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The Arts Council has intervened in a row concerning plans to convert an Usher’s Island property in Dublin, the setting for James Joyce’s The Dead, into 10 apartments.

Its strategic development director Deirdre Behan wrote to Dublin City Council requesting it satisfy itself that “the proposed development safeguards and preserves the special interest and special cultural value of the property”.

Ms Behan’s letter is in response to contentious plans by Brimwood UC, owned by former Monaghan senior GAA football manager, Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney.

Last year the company received more than €30 million for housing International Protection (IP) applicants and Ukrainians through Government contracts.

In the three-page letter, the Arts Council reminded the local authority “of the significant cultural value of this property to literacy in Ireland in addition to its built heritage value contributing positively to the historic character of the Dublin city south quays”.

Ms Behan further stated that the council must also satisfy itself that the proposal was consistent with the provisions of the Dublin city Development Plan 2022-2028.

In a separate submission, accompanied by a petition signed by 1,675 people, Zoe O’Beimhen told the council that “we the undersigned object to the granting of permission for 10 apartments at 15 Usher’s Island”.

The letter urges Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to issue a ministerial order allowing for the compulsory acquisition of the building.

Ms O’Beimhen argued it was at risk of culturally inappropriate development, and said “this is a one off building that can never be replaced once it is gone”.

Closely associated with the James Joyce Tower in the South Dublin suburb of Sandycove, architect, Charles Hulgraine has told the council “we despair for the future of this Joycean landmark except in name only”.

A planning report lodged with Dublin City Council by planning consultant Kevin Hughes on behalf of Brimwood points out that a residential use of the building is more suitable than a tourist hostel, for which the previous permission was granted.

He contended it was not feasible to return the building to a singular house, however the provision of 10 apartments was considered appropriate.

Mr Hughes said the applicant and design team “are aware of the significance of the building and have gone to great lengths to protect and improve the historic fabric of the building”.

A decision is due on the application next month.