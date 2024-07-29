Plan to return house in Usher’s Island that was setting for Joyce’s The Dead to residential use

Plans to convert a property at Usher’s Island in Dublin 8 where James Joyce’s The Dead was set into 10 apartments will see the return of the building to its original purpose of providing residential accommodation.

That is according to a planning report lodged with a new application by Brimwood UC, which warns that the building – a protected structure – is currently in a state of poor disrepair “and is at risk of further deterioration”.

Brimwood UC is a company owned by former Monaghan senior GAA football manager Séamus “Banty” McEnaney and last year received more than €30 million in Government contrast for housing international protection (IP) applicants and Ukrainians.

In a report lodged with Dublin City Council by planning consultant Kevin Hughes, he notes that No 15 Usher’s Island, a four-storey over basement Georgian building built around 1775 – was the home to Joyce’s aunts and features in the author’s 2014 short story, The Dead.

Mr Hughes of Hughes Planning & Development Consultants says that after the recession, the building’s use as a cultural centre proved financially unsustainable and it has fallen into disrepair.

He states that the use of the building as residential is more suitable than a tourist hostel for which the previous permission was granted. And he contends that it is not feasible to return the building to one single house. However, the provision of 10 apartments was considered appropriate.

Mr Hughes points out that the proposal comprises seven one-bed units and three studios “and significant works include the provision of kitchen and bathroom facilities at each floor level to serve the individual units”.

He states that “throughout the property, historic features will be repaired, helping to restore and maintain the historic character of the property”.

He says: “We submit that the proposed development will greatly improve the current condition of the building and protect the features of merit where appropriate.”

A decision is due on the application in September.