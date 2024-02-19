TikTok risks heavy fines under EU content rules

TikTok owner ByteDance risks heavy European Union penalties under tough new content rules for Big Tech after regulators announced a formal investigation into its alleged failure to protect minors who use the video-sharing platform. Photograph: Alison Dinner/EPA

TikTok owner ByteDance risks heavy European Union penalties under tough new content rules for Big Tech after regulators announced a formal investigation into its alleged failure to protect minors who use the video-sharing platform.

EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton announced on Monday that TikTok will face a formal investigation under the bloc’s flagship Digital Services Act – which empowers regulators to levy fines of as much as 6 per cent of annual sales, or ban repeat offenders from the EU.

Breton said on X that the bloc’s probe will home in on TikTok’s addictive design and screen time limits, its privacy settings, and the social media platform’s age verification procedures. Bloomberg previously reported that the formal investigation was in the offing.

A TikTok spokesperson said that the firm will “continue to work with experts and industry to keep young people on TikTok safe, and look forward to now having the opportunity to explain this work in detail” to the European Commission.

The DSA gives regulators unprecedented powers to take action against major tech companies for how they handle content on their platforms.

EU regulators in December opened their first formal probe under the DSA into Elon Musk’s X to establish possible breaches in the way the platform handles illegal content and disinformation.

The bloc singled out 19 online platforms and search engines last year as large entities worthy of scrutiny and has been quizzing them for information.

That includes X, Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and others with more than 45 million monthly active users in Europe. The EU has since also added three porn sites. – Bloomberg