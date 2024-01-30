Diaceutics revenue continues to grow in 2023

Diaceutics is a data analytics company which provides services to the pharmaceutical sector. Photograph: iStock

Irish data analytics and diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics said revenue continued to grow across its business over 2023 as demand for its services remained strong despite a challenging year for the industry as a whole.

In a trading update to the end of last year, Diaceutics said revenue was up 22 per cent to £23.7 million, with an order book that grew 57 per cent to £26.6 million.

Diaceutics, which provides data, analytics and technology-enabled services to the precision medicine market, said more than half its revenue is now recurring.

The year also saw Diaceutics secured four enterprise-wide engagements, with a combined value of $20.1 million.

“We are pleased to report a strong performance across our business in 2023, against the backdrop of a challenging year for the pharmaceutical industry,” said Ryan Keeling, Diaceutics’ chief executive.

“To continue our growth trajectory despite this demonstrates the significant value our customers place on our differentiated offering, as reflected by the increasing number of precision medicines we are working with and enterprise-wide engagements secured to date. Our solid recurring revenue and order book growth in 2023, alongside our expanding product set, provides us with good momentum as we enter 2024.”