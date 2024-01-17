The Republic must cut electricity prices while bridging the gap between demand and supply to ensure continued investment in job creation, development agency IDA Ireland has warned energy regulators. As Barry O’Halloran reports, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities is reviewing policies governing the connection of large energy users, that is big industries, including data centres, to the national electricity grid. In a submission to the review, IDA Ireland, the agency responsible for luring overseas investors that employ more than 300,000 people here, says the Republic is at “critical juncture” in supplying energy to businesses.

Bord Gáis Energy has become the latest provider to announce a cut in the cost of its domestic electricity and gas with the price move set to save some of its customers more than €300 over the course of the year ahead. Conor Pope has the details.

It’s been one of the biggest TV hits in recent years, and now The Traitors may be coming to Irish TV. Laura Slattery has the insider details.

Davos formally began on Tuesday, with Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelenskiy among the speakers. Eoin Burke-Kennedy is on the ground in the Swiss Alps, and sizes up Zelenskiy’s meeting with business leaders, including JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon.

Google is cutting a number of staff as it continues to reorganise its business here. Ciara O’Brien reports.

In Money Matters, Brianna Parkins looks at why men’s pensions far outstrip women’s, and how to close what has become the gender pensions gap.

Increases to the minimum rates of pay required to be provided to healthcare assistants from outside the EEA are to be deferred in order to allow nursing home operators address the funding requirements. The increases are for those workers from outside the EEA holding employment permits allowing them to work in Ireland. Emmet Malone has the details.

Two of Ireland’s main professional accounting bodies, Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) and CPA Ireland (formerly the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Ireland), will hold a vote next month on a proposed amalgamation. As Ellen O’Regan reports, with a combined membership of more than 37,000, the two organisations propose to establish a single institute under the Chartered Accountants Ireland name, forming the largest professional body on the island of Ireland.

Hotel management and consultancy business Cliste swung back into profit in 2022 as the hospitality sector charted a course for recovery after its shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ian Curran reports.

In commercial property, the St Stephen’s Green collection, which incorporates Numbers 1, 3 and 5 St Stephen’s Green, as well as a separate mews building, is being sold by Aviva’s Irish Commercial Property Fund, and is being brought to market by Savills for €13.5 million, while Developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group has agreed a €113.6 million refinancing facility with a fund managed by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, for an apartment development in Dundrum. Fiona Reddan has all the ins and outs.

