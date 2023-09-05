Dublin Airport contributes €9.6bn to Irish economy, says new report

An independent study of Dublin Airport’s economic impact by consultants InterVistas found that Dublin Airport contributes a total of €9.6 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the Irish economy, and is a “key conduit” to the equivalent of 2.3 per cent of the national economy.

An independent study of the airport’s economic impact by consultants InterVistas found that Dublin Airport contributes a total of €9.6 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the Irish economy, and is a “key conduit” to the equivalent of 2.3 per cent of the national economy.

Of the total GVA generated by Dublin Airport, 29 per cent is in Fingal, with 24 per cent in the rest of Dublin, 20 per cent in the rest of Leinster and 28 per cent in the rest of Ireland.

The report found that the airport is responsible for 19,900 direct jobs, with an additional 11,700 indirect jobs in firms supporting or supplying the airport.

A further 13,300 jobs can be linked to Dublin Airport through employees spending in the economy, while the airport helps sustain 71,200 roles through facilitation of tourism, trade, investment and productivity.

Some 27 per cent of employment generated by the airport is in Fingal, with 21 per cent in the rest of Dublin, 22 per cent in the rest of Leinster and 31 per cent across the rest of the country.

The report also highlights the potential future economic contribution of Dublin Airport, as airport operators DAA (Dublin Airport Authority) plan to submit a planning application later this year to expand beyond its current terminal capacity of 32 million passengers annually.

Demand for travel from the airport is forecast to grow by around 3.7 per year between 2025 and 2030, with passenger numbers potentially reach 39.6 million. Forecasts predict passenger numbers could reach 46.6 million by 2040 and 55 million by 2055.

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said there is a “clear opportunity” to grow Dublin Airport and provide more jobs and economic growth “if the planning and regulatory environment is able to keep pace”.

The InterVistas report found that maintaining the current 32 million passenger capacity would lead to Ireland forgoing an additional 17,800 jobs and €1.5 billion in GVA by 2030. By 2055, the report says it would result in the loss of 53,300 jobs and €4.4 billion in GVA.

“This would have huge implications for Ireland’s tourism sector and business community, with trade and visitor numbers being constrained,” said Mr Jacobs.

Mr Jacobs said that if Dublin Airport is not able to accommodate these opportunities for growth, “it will be other big city airports, the same airports that Dublin Airport currently competes with on a daily basis for air connectivity, that will benefit instead”.

Speaking at the launch of the impact study on Tuesday, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said that the Government supports the “sustainable development” of Dublin Airport as a hub airport, “competing with the UK and other European airports, with the necessary capacity to connect Ireland to key existing and emerging global markets”.

He said that the DAA’s Capital Investment Programme 2020+ will enhance passenger journeys at Dublin Airport as well as provide additional capacity for demand arising from, inter alia, population growth in the region and nationally.