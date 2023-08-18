Irish households reduced their gas usage by 17% in May

CSO statistician Kevin Hunt said gas consumption by households was also 45 per cent lower than in May 2021.

Irish households reduced their gas usage by 17 per cent in May compared with the same month last year, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

The State’s total networked gas consumption in May was 1 per cent lower than in May 2022. Gas consumption by power plants was 3 per cent higher.

The CSO also said maximum daily temperatures were higher on average, while mean wind speeds were lower.

CSO statistician Kevin Hunt said gas consumption by households was also 45 per cent lower than in May 2021.

He said maximum daily temperatures measured at Dublin Airport in May were higher than in the same month last year, particularly for later in the month. Eight of the last 10 days of May had higher temperatures than the corresponding dates in May 2022.