Gowan Group sells motor retail business to Bright Motor Group

Gowan Group has announced the sale of its motor retail business to Dublin-based Brightstone Trading, which trades as Bright Motor Group, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Gowan Motor Retail sells new and used vehicles and provides aftersales services incorporating franchise agreements with Peugeot, Opel, DS, Citroen, Honda and Kia.

It is one of Ireland’s largest stand-alone motor retail and service operations, located on a 2.6 acre site on the Navan Road in Dublin 15 that includes a three-story car showroom and workshop facility.

BMG is acquiring the new and used car sales business, the service and parts business and all existing franchise agreements with the exception of Kia.

All Gowan Motor Retail staff will move to BMG under a transfer of undertakings (TUPE), retaining their existing employment terms and conditions.

Gowan Group is principally associated with motor distribution representing Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel, Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Honda in Ireland.

BMG was founded in 1982 as a Ford dealership on the North Circular Road and currently has nine franchise locations with brands comprising, Ford, Citroen, Suzuki, Seat, Hyundai, Cupra and VW Commercial.

Gowan Group chief executive Michael Dwan said it was a “natural step” to sell its remaining motor retail operation in light of its strategy to expand Gowan Auto, the motor distribution business, following a strategic review in 2021.

“I have no doubt that the potential of the Navan Road outlet will be fully realised as part of a multi-location retail group,” he said.

The decision to sell the business, which he said had been an “integral” part of the group for more than 40 years, had not been taken lightly, Mr Dwan added.

“Today in Gowan Auto, we have eight brands in the Irish market, having grown from two brands in 2019. We have centralised the Gowan Auto business to a new headquarters facility at Citywest, uniting our suite of brands. This is now the key focus of our motor division, and we look forward to the future with confidence.”

Ciaran O’Riordan, managing director of Bright Motor Group, said the company looked forward to expanding its retail presence with the addition of the Navan Road location.