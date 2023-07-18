Irish exporters urged to prepare for UK’s new Brexit import controls

Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke: he has urged Irish exporters to prepare for new UK import controls set to be introduced at the end of October as a result of Brexit. Photograph: Oliver Hoslet/EPA

Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke has urged Irish exporters to prepare for new UK import controls set to be introduced at the end of October as a result of Brexit. He advised exporters to take all necessary steps following his recent visits to Dublin Port and to Westmeath-based exporters Mergon.

“I have seen first hand in recent days how the UK remains a key trading partner for Ireland, and how vital supply chains on both islands are underpinned by strong partnerships between Irish and UK companies. With the UK introducing new import controls on October 31st, it is essential that all Irish businesses who export to the UK talk to everyone in their supply chains regarding changes that they may need to make. Early and full engagement on these new UK customs and sanitary and phytosanitary requirements can help avoid unnecessary costs and delays.”

Mr Burke’s call follows the publication last April by the UK government of its Draft Border Target Operating Model, which sets out plans for new rules for importing goods to the UK, including from Ireland. The final detail of the new UK requirements is expected to be published by the UK government shortly.

These new UK controls will have implications for all Irish exports to the UK, excluding Northern Ireland. In particular, exports from the agri-food sector will be subject to pre-notification and accompanied in some cases by export health and phytosanitary certificates.

Other changes will see the introduction of ferry-boarding formalities and the end of the delayed lodgement of customs declarations. Hauliers who move goods through UK ports that employ the goods vehicle movement service (GVMS) will need to register to use the service.

Mr Burke said as the new model would be implemented in several stages between October 2023 and October 2024, all those involved in moving goods to and through the UK, including those using the UK landbridge, should check the UK government website as further updates are made available.

Due to the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework, there will be no changes for anyone moving goods between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“Government departments will work with sectors impacted by these new UK controls, and there is a range of advice on our Brexit website,” Mr Burke said. “Due to the provisions of the Windsor Framework these new procedures will have no impact on moving goods on the island of Ireland, and that the new formalities will not be required for trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland.”