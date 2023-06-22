Kingspan’s Ukraine plan, exports’ first fall in a decade and Apple heads the Top 1000

Kingspan says it is moving ahead with plans to build a new €280 million manufacturing facility in Ukraine.

Building materials group Kingspan says it is moving ahead with plans to build a new €280 million manufacturing facility in Ukraine. Mark Paul reports on what is the biggest manufacturing investment yet promised to Ukraine.

Whiskey collectors have a rare opportunity to secure one of the most prized collections in Irish whiskey – a full collection of Irish Distillers’ Midleton Very Rare dating back to 1984. It’ll cost you though. John Wilson reports on the planned €110,000 sale.

Big technology companies continued to dominate the Top 1000 rankings of companies published by The Irish Times today, with Apple once again leading the way in terms of both turnover and profits. Ciaran Hancock has the details, while the full Top 1000 magazine is published today with this morning’s newspaper.

On Inside Business with Ciaran Hancock, financial consultant Brendan Burgess runs the rule of Sinn Fein’s call for the return of mortgage interest relief.

READ MORE

A €5 billion fall-off in exports of medical and pharmaceutical products has triggered the first decline in the State’s headline export trade in nearly a decade. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

In Net Results, Karlin Lillington asks why Ireland wants to be a home for so many data centres when our infrastructure is so rickety, and our carbon footprint so high.

Cantillon looks at what German newspaper Bild’s plan to replace some staff with AI means for the media’s future, and also looks at what we can read from the central bank’s latest quarterly bulletin.

In Technology, Ciara O’Brien goes through the tech you need for summer festival season.

AMD is to create almost 300 jobs and it invests €124 million in Ireland. Ciara has the details.

Ireland has fallen two places in a global ranking of countries’ progress towards narrowing the gender gap, putting the Republic outside the top 10 for the first time ever. Ian Curran reports.

Employers have been called upon to implement a menstrual health support policy in the workplace after a survey showed that 91 per cent of respondents believed that menstruation affected their working life. Nathan Johns reports.

A new energy demand strategy will look at ways to minimise the impact of large energy users, including data centres, on Ireland’s carbon emissions targets as part of an effort to “dramatically lower” the environmental damage incurred as the economy grows. Ian Curran has the story.

European companies say doing business in China has become more difficult in the past year despite the end of zero-Covid, according to a survey by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. Denis Staunton has read the survey.

Some 40 per cent of employers in Ireland plan to take on new staff in the coming quarter, a survey by recruitment firm ManpowerGroup has revealed.

Ding founder and chief executive Mark Roden has stepped down from the business after 17 years, with the company appointing Mark O’Donoghue to the role. Ciara O’Brien reports.

In Innovation, Frank Dillon asks if AI really is a major threat to jobs, while Olive Keogh profiles the company hoping to be the AirBnB for EV chargers.

Finally, Ciara reviews Amazon’s latest e-reader, the Kindle Scribe.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.