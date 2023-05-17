Business

JD Sports’ profit to top £1 billion this year

Fashion retailer’s record result expected as it appeals to young shoppers

JD Sports said it would reach a record £1 billion in profit this year. Photograph: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

Ciara O'Brien
Wed May 17 2023 - 07:26

JD Sports Fashion said on Wednesday it expected profit to exceed £1 billion (€1.2 billion) for the first time this year as its offer of trainers, joggers and hoodies continues to chime with young shoppers.

The group reported profit before tax and exceptional items for the year to January 28th of £991.4 million - a record result that was ahead of guidance and up from £947.2 million in 2021-22. For 2023-24 it forecast £1.03 billion - in line with current average consensus expectations. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist

JD Sports
LATEST STORIES