Bank of Ireland appoints Gavin Kelly to lead corporate and markets division

Bank of Ireland has appointed Gavin Kelly as chief executive of its corporate and markets division, which it said it would expand to include business banking.

This change will bring Bank of Ireland’s business and corporate banking into one centralised structure, with a team of more than 1,100 people employed to serve SMEs as well as larger national and international corporations. About 150 staff in the division work in the bank’s overseas markets.

The division also includes wholesale financial markets services, specialised acquisition finance, and property lending activities. Across the entire footprint of thegGroup – the Republic, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and the US – the corporate and markets unit has total customer lending of more than €27 billion.

Bank of Ireland group chief executive Myles O’Grady said the move would strengthen its domestic and international position in business and corporate banking.

READ MORE

Mr Kelly most recently served as chief executive of the Retail Ireland division of Bank of Ireland, which previously included business banking. He also served as interim group chief executive from September to November 2022.