Goodbody Stockbrokers chairman Gary Kennedy dies aged 65

Gary Kennedy, who stepped down recently as chairman of Greencore.

Irish businessman Gary Kennedy has died aged 65. News of his death was confirmed on Tuesday by UK listed company Norcros, where Mr Kennedy served as chairman.

“With great sadness, Norcros announces that Gary Kennedy, the board chair and a non-executive director of the company, has passed away,” he company said. The board of directors on behalf of the entire group expresses its sincere condolences to Gary’s family and many friends.”

It is understood that Mr Kennedy died while in Spain, after a short illness.

Mr Kennedy was also chairman of Goodbody Stockbrokers and had recently stepped down from the same role with Irish listed company Greencore.

Mr Kennedy is perhaps best known for his time as a senior executive with AIB, where he spent more than eight years and announced his decision to step down as group director of finance and enterprise technology in mid 2005. He was appointed by the State to the board of Anglo Irish Bank in 2010, following its nationalisation.

Prior to joining AIB, he had held a number of management positions with Nortel Networks Europe over 13 years, having earlier begun his executive career with Deloitte.