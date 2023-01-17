Penneys launches new website – but you still can’t shop online

Penneys has launched a “new and improved” website that displays a wider range of its best-selling products and allows customers to check stock and size availability. But if shoppers want to buy anything they see, they will have to do it the old-fashioned way and cross the threshold of their local store.

The fast-fashion retailer, which trades outside the Republic as Primark and is owned by Associated British Foods, has long been resolute that it will not join the ecommerce world on the basis that it is a volume retailer with low prices and low profit margins – a business model it says would not survive the transition to online ordering and delivery.

The company said its new website, which follows the launch of refreshed Primark site in the UK last year, has improved navigation and design and will “better connect the journey” between searching online and then shopping in-store.

It described the site as a “virtual shop window” for its customers to explore the clothing, homeware, lifestyle, beauty and other products they will then find in their local bricks-and-mortar Penneys.

While they won’t be able to buy anything online, customers will be able to create an online account, through which they can use a “wishlist” function, browse stock in their nearest store and sign up to a newsletter.

“We know our Penneys customers love coming into our stores, but we now want to make it easier for them to see what’s in store by showcasing a much wider selection of our products online, enabling them to browse and check stock availability in their local store before visiting,” said Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Associated British Foods chief executive George Weston indicated in November that Primark and Penneys would hold prices for the company’s current financial year, which began last September, “at the levels already implemented”, rather than increase pricing in line with “highly volatile” input costs and exchange rates.

The company’s stance on online shopping meant it was hit hard by retail sector lockdown periods and lower city centre footfall throughout the pandemic. In the year to the end of September 17th last, Primark’s like-for-like sales were 10 per cent lower than they had been in its last full pre-pandemic year of trading.

The retailer, which is due to issue a fresh trading update next week, continues to expand its physical presence, telling investors in December that it is on track to open 27 new stores this financial year.