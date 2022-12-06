New healthcare cluster at GEC aims to drive innovation

The Guinness Enterprise Centre, Ireland's largest incubator and home to more than 160 innovative start-ups, has launched Health@GEC, a unique healthcare innovation cluster.

A new Dublin-based healthcare innovation cluster aims to foster collaboration between start-ups, medical practitioners and patients, spurring innovation in the sector.

Formed by the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin, the Health@GEC Cluster, which was launched in partnership with St James’ Hospital, has seen 20 healthcare companies join, ranging from early stage start-ups to more mature organisations.

Among the projects in progress are specialised clinical research and training, and technologies to support patients in and out of hospital.

READ MORE

“Health@GEC promotes innovation in heath by linking healthcare providers and institutions with companies and a supporting ecosystem of partners and investors,” said Paul Anglim, health lead at GEC. “It is a hub from which innovators can access the network, locations, supports and people to bring their product to market successfully, thereby improving patient outcomes and new product adoption.”

Children’s Health Ireland has also partnered with the GEC, using it as a base for a pilot approach to healthcare for the SJH and CHI Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Programme that sees a multi-disciplinary team supporting those living with cancer in a non-clinical setting.

“St James’ recognises the value of open innovation to ensure it remains a leading healthcare organisation nationally and internationally, but also to continue to meet the needs of our patients into the future,” said Orla Veale, programme director for the Academic Health Science centre.

Established in 2000, the Guinness Enterprise Centre is home to more than 160 innovative start-ups. It is managed by Furthr, one of its founding partners.