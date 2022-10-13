Meat factory worker settles action over ‘devastating’ mincing machine injury

Johnwin Turner, a former employee of Liffey Meats, has settled his action against the company over injuries he sustained working in a factory in Co Cavan. Photograph: Collins Courts

A meat factory worker who claimed he suffered a devastating injury to his arm when it got caught in the blades of a mincing machine has settled his High Court action.

Johnwin Turner (29) said his left arm was pulled into the machine at Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

In the High Court on Thursday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told the case had settled, with the settlement reflecting a finding of 25 per cent contributory negligence on Mr Turner’s part. The judge congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement in what he said was a difficult case.

Mr Turner, who was 21 at the time of the accident on May 7th, 2015, told the court he was attempting to dislodge a piece of raw meat in the machine, which had previously been used to mince meat for burgers.

He said he was instructed to “pre-clean” the machine and he could see the raw piece of meat under the rotation blades. He said he turned off the machine and tried to dislodge it using a water hose and a pole.

He said his arm was pulled into the machine and he was in severe pain and a lot of people came to help him.

Cross-examined by counsel for Liffey Meats, Kieran Fleck SC, Mr Turner agreed that his failure to look into the machine was reckless on his part. However, he said nobody told him not to put his hand in the machine and he was trying to do his job.

Mr Turner (29), from Station Manor, Tullow, Co Carlow, sued his former employer Liffey Meats as a result of the accident.

He claimed there was a failure to take any precautions for his health and safety while he was lawfully engaged in his work duties and an alleged failure to provide any adequate safety equipment, training or supervision. It was further claimed there was a failure to warn him of the danger to which he was allegedly exposed and a failure to adequately or at all train him in the cleaning of the meat machine.