‘Unlike a new small car, the painting we bought has held its value’

Are you a saver or a spender?

Definitely a saver. I have been working for myself for 15 years, and my husband is also self-employed, so I have always been careful to have money put aside for the rainy day and for the kids’ education.

Having said that, I have developed somewhat of an addiction to certain fashion and cosmetic brands, so I cut myself a little slack on a monthly basis to feed my habit! I also have three teenage children, so sometimes it feels like my card is burning a hole in my wallet.

Do you shop around for better value?

I do, but in areas where the return is ridiculously low. I don’t tend to shop around for things like health insurance or utility providers only because my perception is that it takes too long, and I have a mental block about the whole thing. This is what makes me an excellent customer!

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

My husband and I both love art and decided we would invest in a painting, so we took ourselves off to an art auction and came home with a John Shinnors. It was the price of a new small car, but we love it and unlike a new small car it has held its value so we don’t beat ourselves up about it.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Last year we bought a fabulous greenhouse and since then I have been growing tomatoes, peas, courgettes and strawberries. It is very much a sanctuary for me and I spend a lot of time pottering around in there, listening to music and generally relaxing.

How did you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions — online or local?

Covid totally changed the way I shop. I hate shopping for clothes and I hate big shopping centres and now buy most clothes online, sticking to the brands I like most. I think I buy less but probably buy better quality. In terms of groceries and so on I try to buy organic, unprocessed, local and with as little packaging as possible, but that’s not always easy. For gifts, I buy locally in Kilkenny, where we have a wonderful selection of beautiful, quirky shops and craft makers who I try to support all the time.

Do you haggle over prices?

I used to be a demon for it and really enjoyed the craic of the haggle. As a business owner myself, however, I know how tough it can be to keep the lights on, so if something is too pricey I’ll just pass and not waste anyone’s time.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

I have definitely become more focused on quality and provenance. I am going out less and spending a lot less money on eating out. I’m also working from home now most of the time, so I’m spending less on travel. I have become more focused on my health and am spending more on exercise, doctors, vitamins and supplements.

Do you invest in shares?

Some of our savings are in shares, but I’m not really into it to be honest. It’s not an area I particularly understand, so I tend to avoid it and stick to what I know.

Cash or card?

Card, definitely, although I always like to have some cash on me for parking and the sneaky bar of Dairy Milk — it’s very dull being a goody-two-shoes all the time!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

A pair of Levi’s. As far as I’m concerned, a good pair of jeans that fit well, look nice and are super comfy is always good value for money.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Hasn’t everyone? We have been saving for years for the kids’ college education and, before I got married I saved up for an around-the-world trip that was the best money I ever spent. Saving is a bit of a bore, and I was never brilliant at it, but it does give me a lot of comfort. Children’s allowances have always gone straight into the Post Office. A few years ago I opened a credit union account and I put some money aside every month. I try not to touch it, but I know it’s always there if I need it.

Have you ever lost money?

Like most people, we lost money during the global economic crash, but life isn’t all about profit. You dust yourself off and get on with it. The most important thing is that we’re still standing.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No and no. My father used to tell me “Only bet as much as you can afford to lose”, and I don’t like to lose.

Is money important to you?

Yes, in the sense that we have three kids and we want to get them through college and help them on their way. Yes, in that not having money can create a lot of tension and anxiety for people. Yes, in that you can see the cost of living increasing with every grocery shop. In the larger scheme of things, however, is money more important than the health and happiness of those you love? No.

How much money do you have on you now?

About €5 in shrapnel — definitely enough for a bar of chocolate!

in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea, indielist.ie