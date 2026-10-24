Andy Burnham calls for ‘honest discussion’ on freedom of movement between UK and EU

British prime minister Andy Burnham chats to staff of Ezra & Gil cafe in Manchester on Friday. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA

Andy Burnham said he wants an “honest discussion” about the possibility of a return to free movement between the UK and European Union as part of his plans for a new relationship with the bloc.

Britain’s prime minister wants to consider various options for a new relationship with Brussels, potentially including a return to full EU membership or joining the single market – which would require free movement.

He told the Sunday Times: “I think you have to have a very factual, quite evidence-based debate about this.”

Burnham has previously committed to the red lines in Labour’s 2024 election manifesto – which ruled out the return of free movement, single market membership or a customs union – suggesting any fundamental change in the relationship would have to wait until after a general election.

The issue of migration was one of the dominant factors during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

But the prime minister suggested the type of migration experienced during the years of EU membership was different from the challenges faced now.

“It was generally younger people, not always, but spending a few years, then going back,” he said.

“And obviously the ease of that worked for British people as well.”

Burnham will meet the European Union’s chiefs at a summit on November 20th in Brussels. He has said he will take the opportunity around the summit to lay out to the British public different options for the future relationship with the bloc.

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The prime minister acknowledged freedom of movement “had very significant challenges associated with it and I spoke about them in my previous time in parliament”.

“But at the same time, it was a type of immigration that perhaps wasn’t as difficult [as now].

“Revolving door migration where people would come and then go back is different.

“The balance of migration has changed, hasn’t it, since then? I think we’ve just got to have an honest discussion about those things.”

But Burnham said he could not imagine recommending the UK joins the Schengen borderless area or ditches the pound to adopt the euro.

“I can’t see myself ever recommending anything that would involve joining the euro or Schengen,” he said.

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Nigel Farage said the comments were a betrayal of voters who backed Brexit, including in Burnham’s Makerfield constituency.

The Reform UK leader said: “This is a total betrayal of Brexit Britain and his Makerfield pitch.

“He is also deluded to say immigration was different when we were members of the EU. We will fight this dishonesty.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Andy Burnham knows full well that a return to EU free movement would mean handing back control of our borders and allowing uncontrolled migration from across Europe.

“The British people voted to end free movement, and there can be no return to it.”