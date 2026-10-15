Israel’s former spy chief sues Netanyahu for ‘blood libel’ over October 7th attacks

As Israelis prepare to vote in a critical election, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu is facing fresh questions over the failures that preceded the Hamas-led attack on October 7th, 2023, following a defamation lawsuit brought by the former chief of Israel’s national security agency.

Ronen Bar, who led the Shin Bet security agency at the time, alleges that Netanyahu knowingly published false accusations about his conduct before the attack to shift responsibility on to him.

For the past three years Netanyahu has argued that his military and security chiefs were taken by surprise and failed to warn him. He said if they had only woken him earlier before the dawn attack, he could have ordered an appropriate military intervention.

The €861,000 lawsuit was filed over an X post published by Netanyahu on September 28th, accusing Bar of recognising warning signs but deciding not to call and alert him, concealing intelligence information received before the militant invasion of southern Israel, and attributing “failures” and “criminal” offences to the resigned head of service.

Bar accused Netanyahu of spreading a “blood libel” against him.

Israelis are due to vote in crucial elections on October 27th.

[ Netanyahu faces fresh scrutiny over pre-October 7th warningsOpens in new window ]

The lawsuit lists all the warnings that were presented by the Shin Bet in the months leading up to the attack and details how Netanyahu allegedly rejected recommendations to assassinate Hamas leaders, preferring to maintain the relative quiet and avoid a military escalation.

The Shin Bet also opposed the transfer of Qatari funds, via suitcases stuffed with banknotes, into Gaza, warning that some of the money was going to the Hamas military wing. The lawsuit asserts that Netanyahu ordered the transfers to continue, believing it would keep the enclave quiet.

In response to the action, Netanyahu addressed just one of the allegations: the claim that the intelligence chief did not call him directly on the morning of the attack.

“Ronen Bar, who saw the warning signs on October 7th and didn’t call me, now says he didn’t have my phone number. Ronen, are you serious?”

[ Israel sets date for general election as public support for Netanyahu falls, polls showOpens in new window ]

Bar’s staff did call Netanyahu’s military secretary 16 minutes before the start of the attack, using the accepted communication channel, but he decided not to wake him up.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed on October 7th, with 250 taken hostage into Gaza. The ensuing Israeli war in Gaza has to date resulted in the deaths of more than 77,000 residents, according to local authorities.

Despite the magnitude of the catastrophe, Netanyahu has refused to appoint a state commission of inquiry or accept direct responsibility, in contrast to military and intelligence chiefs who have resigned.

Polls show a clear majority of Israelis support an inquiry into October 7th and the main opposition parties have pledged to set up an investigation as a top priority for an incoming government.