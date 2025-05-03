Israeli strikes target sites in Syria, killing one and injuring four

Israeli strikes targeted sites near Damascus and in Hama and Daraa in Syria late last night, Syrian state news agency Sana has reported.
The strikes near Damascus killed one civilian and injured four others in Hama, the agency added.
Israel has stated its repeated strikes on Syria are to act as a warning to the new Islamist rulers in Damascus, which Israel views as a potential threat on its border.
The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, saying it targeted “a military site, anti-aircraft cannons, and surface-to-air missile infrastructure”.
The army has previously said it targeted Syria’s military infrastructure, including headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment, since mainly Sunni Muslim Islamist fighters toppled president Bashar al-Assad last December.
Earlier on Friday, Israel bombed an area near the presidential palace in Damascus in its clearest warning yet to Syria’s new Islamist-led authorities of its readiness to ramp up military action, which has included strikes that it said were in support of the country’s Druze minority.
Israel bombed Syria frequently when the country was governed by Assad, targeting a foothold established by his ally Iran during the civil war. – Reuters