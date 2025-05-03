Israeli strikes target sites in Syria, killing one and injuring four

Pro-government protesters gather in Sahnaya, Syria, on Friday, after Israel had carried out air strikes on the country. It was the second time in days that Israel intervened militarily in Syria amid post-civil war sectarian violence there. Photograph: Nanna Heitmann/The New York Times

Israeli strikes targeted sites near Damascus and in Hama and Daraa in Syria late last night, Syrian state news agency Sana has reported.

The strikes near Damascus killed one civilian and injured four others in Hama, the agency added.

Israel has stated its repeated strikes on Syria are to act as a warning to the new Islamist rulers in Damascus, which Israel views as a potential threat on its border.

[ Israel says its military strikes in Syria aimed at group that attacked Druze communityOpens in new window ]

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, saying it targeted “a military site, anti-aircraft cannons, and surface-to-air missile infrastructure”.

READ MORE

The army has previously said it targeted Syria’s military infrastructure, including headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment, since mainly Sunni Muslim Islamist fighters toppled president Bashar al-Assad last December.

Aerial photo of the Syrian presidential palace at Mount Qasyoun on Friday. Israel said it carried out an air strike near the palace on Friday, warning the country's new Islamist rulers against targeting the Druze minority. Photograph: Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty

Earlier on Friday, Israel bombed an area near the presidential palace in Damascus in its clearest warning yet to Syria’s new Islamist-led authorities of its readiness to ramp up military action, which has included strikes that it said were in support of the country’s Druze minority.

Israel bombed Syria frequently when the country was governed by Assad, targeting a foothold established by his ally Iran during the civil war. – Reuters