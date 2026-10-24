Suspect arrested over fire at Adolf Hitler’s former ‘Eagle’s Nest’ retreat in Germany

A large fire has broken out at at the mountain guesthouse Kehlsteinhaus, known as the Eagle's Nest, formerly Adolf Hitler's mountain retreat, in the mountains over Berchtesgaden in Bavaria, Germany. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Police in Germany have detained a suspect ‌after fire broke out at a historic mountain guest ​house known as the “Eagle’s Nest”, used as a retreat by Nazi officials, including dictator Adolf ​Hitler.

Around 200 firefighters and emergency personnel in ⁠the area around Berchtesgaden in the southern ‌region ‌of ​Bavaria were battling the flames after the building, known as the Kehlsteinhaus, ⁠caught ​fire on Friday, police ​said.

The former Nazi retreat is located at an altitude of 1,834m (6,000ft) in the mountains over Berchtesgaden in the southern German state of Bavaria. Photograph: Kerstin Joensson/AFP via Getty Images

Police said they were investigating whether the suspect, ‌who was detained close to ​the scene, was connected to the ⁠fire.

There was no immediate word about a possible motive.

Built in 1938 as a guest house for Nazi officials and their guests, the building, sits at an altitude of 6,000ft in a spectacular Alpine ‌setting, is separate ⁠from Hitler’s nearby summer residence, known as the Berghof.

Now owned by the ‌state of Bavaria, the Kehlsteinhaus was classified after the ​war as a historical ​monument recalling the Nazi period. – Reuters