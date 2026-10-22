Macron tightens curbs on protests and accuses far left of ‘seditious acts’

France's president Emmanuel Macron announced that protests would be 'prohibited' unless organised by trade unions. Photograph: Teresa Suarez/AFP via Getty Images

There were fresh protests in France as president Emmanuel Macron moved to curtail demonstrations to avoid further unrest and accused far-left groups of “seditious acts” and an intent to overthrow the state.

After meeting intelligence services, Macron announced that protests would be “prohibited” unless organised by trade unions.

Trade-union protests would be directed away from city centres in order to protect businesses and public buildings, he said.

“The general recommendation is that there be no demonstrations in the coming days,” Macron said. “So that calm may prevail.”

After Macron spoke, a student protest massed on a road in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. It received last-minute permission to march as a court overturned an initial police ban. Students also protested in Lyons in defiance of a ban.

Coppélia Moreau of the Interfac student union told media at the Paris rally that the government was trying to “divide the protesters”.

“They told us the problem was the ‘bad’ Yellow Vests versus the ‘good’ high-school students and union members ... but what we’re seeing now is that the government doesn’t want any demonstrations at all,” Moreau said. “It won’t work, they won’t be able to avoid responding to our demands.”

People walk past a burned-out car in the aftermath of clashes between riot police and demonstrators in Paris during nationwide protests against the high cost of living in the country. Photograph: Mohammed Badra/EPA

Coppélia Moreau of the Interfac student union told media at the Paris rally the government was trying to 'divide the protesters'. Photograph: Mehdi Feddouach/AFP/Getty Images

Student and workers’ unions have received permission for a march in Paris on Saturday from Place de la Bastille to Place de la Nation. Organisers of the Yellow Vest movement announced they would join.

“We have a president who remains stubbornly determined to abandoning democracy and the Republic, heading towards authoritarianism,” Yellow Vest organiser Benjamin Ball said. “Everyone in this country has the constitutional right to freedom of expression, the right to protest.”

Macron, freshly returned from a three-day trip to the Middle East, held a talks on Thursday with intelligence services, political parties and student representatives as he sought to grapple with public anger.

“Last Saturday we witnessed political and even seditious acts carried out by organised far-left groups who aim to overthrow the Republic – let’s be clear, they openly admit to this – that were highly dangerous, extremely violent and carefully planned,” Macron said.

“Alongside this, there were acts of delinquency that require a very firm response, but which aren’t of the same nature.”

It came as a second person was arrested in connection with the burning of Limoges city hall. The 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of “damage to property by an organised group using means dangerous to persons”, according to the prosecutor’s office.

[ Europe’s angry autumn: what’s driving the wave of protests?Opens in new window ]

On Tuesday a 34-year old associated with far-left movements and reportedly on a security watch list was arrested. He is being questioned on suspicion of organised vandalism and “attempted murder of a person holding public authority”.

Limoges mayor Guillaume Guérin of the conservative Republicans party has blamed events on “anarchist ultra left” people who live in alternative communes in a rural hinterland to the east of the city.

Naomi O'Leary is Europe Correspondent of The Irish Times. She was speaking to Aideen Finnegan for the In the News podcast.

In Italy, the government of prime minister Giorgia Meloni announced tax credits for the haulage, agriculture and fishing sectors to try to quell road blockages and protests by truck drivers angry about fuel costs that have emptied supermarket shelves.

The government has mobilised army troops in a bid to avoid further unrest after rioting in Milan last weekend echoed scenes in France.

Deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said 500 Italian military paratroopers, many with experience of overseas service, would be stationed in public areas of Milan and would be able to use helicopters and drones to maintain public order.

“They will be prepared to do what a soldier must and can do, within the law,” Salvini said.

A 21-year-old man charged with stealing a dressing gown and a towel during the looting of a Decathlon sports shop in Milan on Sunday told the prosecutor he wanted to “feel something”, according to Italian news agency Ansa. “I wanted to feel alive,” he said.