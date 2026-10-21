Two killed by Russian drones near Ukraine’s Kharkiv, governor says

Russian drones killed two people near Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv overnight, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Wednesday.
Another 11 people suffered stress reactions in the attack that struck private houses and caused other damage, he said.
In Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, a Russian air strike hit a high-storey apartment building and transport infrastructure, causing fires, mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram.
There was also a strike on a university in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region that injured two, local authorities said.
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The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday its drones had hit a cargo vessel carrying military cargo to Ukraine en route to the port of Odessa.
The ministry also said its forces had hit a warehouse complex used for drone storage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, and an electric power substation, which supplies power to Ukrainian defence and industrial sector as well as logistics centres in Kyiv.
The fresh strikes came in advance of a meeting scheduled between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
A US official said Witkoff had “constructive” talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Norway on Tuesday. – Reuters