Two killed by Russian drones near Ukraine’s Kharkiv, governor says

A missile crater marks the site of a Russian strike on a residential area in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/EPA

Russian drones killed ‌two people near Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv ​overnight, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Another 11 people suffered ​stress reactions in the attack that struck private ⁠houses and caused other damage, ‌he ‌said.

In ​Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, a Russian air strike hit ⁠a high-storey ​apartment building and ​transport infrastructure, causing fires, mayor Vitalii ‌Klitschko said on Telegram.

There ​was also a strike on ⁠a university ⁠in ​Kremenchuk in the Poltava region that injured two, local authorities said.

The ‌Russian defence ministry said ‌on Wednesday its drones had hit ​a cargo vessel carrying military cargo to Ukraine ​en route to the ⁠port of Odessa.

The ‌ministry also said ​its forces had ⁠hit ⁠a warehouse complex ​used for drone storage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, and an ‌electric power ⁠substation, which supplies power to Ukrainian ‌defence and industrial sector ​as well as ​logistics centres in Kyiv.

The fresh strikes came in advance of a meeting scheduled between US envoy Steve Witkoff ‌and Russian president ⁠Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

A US official said Witkoff had “constructive” talks ‌with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Norway ​on Tuesday. – Reuters