Europe

Two killed by Russian drones near Ukraine’s Kharkiv, governor says

US envoy Steve Witkoff due in St Petersburg for talks with Vladimir Putin after meeting Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Norway on Tuesday

A missile crater marks the site of a Russian strike on a residential area in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/EPA
A missile crater marks the site of a Russian strike on a residential area in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/EPA
Wed Oct 21 2026 - 06:511 MIN READ

Russian drones killed ‌two people near Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv ​overnight, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Another 11 people suffered ​stress reactions in the attack that struck private ⁠houses and caused other damage, ‌he ‌said.

In ​Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, a Russian air strike hit ⁠a high-storey ​apartment building and ​transport infrastructure, causing fires, mayor Vitalii ‌Klitschko said on Telegram.

There ​was also a strike on ⁠a university ⁠in ​Kremenchuk in the Poltava region that injured two, local authorities said.

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The ‌Russian defence ministry said ‌on Wednesday its drones had hit ​a cargo vessel carrying military cargo to Ukraine ​en route to the ⁠port of Odessa.

The ‌ministry also said ​its forces had ⁠hit ⁠a warehouse complex ​used for drone storage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, and an ‌electric power ⁠substation, which supplies power to Ukrainian ‌defence and industrial sector ​as well as ​logistics centres in Kyiv.

The fresh strikes came in advance of a meeting scheduled between US envoy Steve Witkoff ‌and Russian president ⁠Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

A US official said Witkoff had “constructive” talks ‌with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Norway ​on Tuesday. – Reuters

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