Scholz to testify over Hamburg bank tax affair

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has has consistently denied any involvement in helping a Hamburg bank avoid a €47 million tax demand in 2016. Photograph: Clemens Bilan/EPA

German chancellor Olaf Scholz faces a second round of questions on Friday over whether he helped a Hamburg bank avoid a €47 million tax demand.

Mr Scholz has consistently denied any involvement in the 2016 affair, when he was governing mayor of Hamburg, but says he has no “active memory” of meetings with bank owners.

Among evidence to be presented during his testimony are entries made by Christian Olearius, former co-owner of Hamburg’s private Warburg bank, in a diary seized by prosecutors.

Two bankers at Warburg are serving jail time and Mr Olearius is under criminal investigation for involvement in the so-called Cum-Ex affair. This describes a complex construct for share trades that allowed companies claim tax rebates to which they were not entitled. Prosecutors allege Warburg defrauded the German state of around €300 million, Warburg owners say they were tricked by their own bankers.

In 2016 when the Hamburg tax office demanded Warburg repay €47 million linked to Cum-Ex deals, Mr Olearius used two Social Democratic Party (SPD) confidantes of Olaf Scholz to secure a meeting with the mayor.

On October 3rd, Olearius noted in his diary that Johannes Kahrs, a Hamburg SPD politician who worked as a lobbyist for the bank, had ensured that “Scholz is looking into the matter ... the bank has done many things for the city ... the need for urgency is known”.

After their first meeting on October 26th, Mr Olearius wrote of Mr Scholz: “He asks, listens, does not express an opinion, does not give a glimpse of what he thinks and whether and how he intends to act. I understand that, I don’t want to push and compromise him in any way.”

During their meeting Mr Olearius presented a written document presenting legal arguments against the tax demand. During a phone call on November 11th, Mr Scholz suggested the banker forward the document to the city-state finance minister Peter Tschentscher – now Hamburg mayor. He in turn passed the seven-page document on to the tax office, marked up with green ministerial ink.

Critics see this as a political signal for the responsible tax officer to change her mind and drop the tax demand.

On November 17th, six days after the Scholz phone call, the bank was informed the €47 million demand had been dropped – in a document that repeated many of Warburg’s arguments.

On December 22nd, 2016, Mr Olearius noted in his diary that he took out his two SPD lobbyists for lunch “in thanks for the assistance”. The following year, Warburg contributed nearly €46,000 to the local SPD.

The key contact man between Warburg bank and Mr Scholz was fellow SPD politician Johannes Kahrs, a senior party figure until he quit politics last year.

Last week it emerged that, as part of their probe, German investigators discovered in a safety deposit box rented by Mr Kahrs nearly €215,000 in cash, the source of which is unknown. He has refused to comment on the discovery, though Warburg bank has denied it was the source of the cash.

The Warburg affair came to light during Mr Scholz’s time as federal finance minister and he already testified before the Hamburg parliamentary inquiry in April 2021.

Last week Mr Scholz said he was happy to appear again before the Hamburg inquiry but insisted he had nothing new to tell it. “There is not one indication of influence through political office-holders over what was decided by the finance [tax] authorities,” he said.

Recent discoveries by investigators indicate frantic activity behind the scenes by Mr Scholz and his closest officials around the Warburg affair.

According to Der Spiegel magazine a search of Hamburg government servers in June, comparing emails to calendar entries, revealed “a noticeable imbalance in the use of keywords Cum/EX or M.M.Warburg”.

While no emails could be found with those keywords, investigators noticed that many meetings were held on the issue from 2016 to 2020.

The lack of detailed emails on the matter, investigators concluded, “points to a targeted deletion of [material] on Cum/Ex and M.M. Warburg”.

Investigators have also searched emails of close Scholz confidantes in Berlin, including his ministerial office manager. In a leaked email ahead of Mr Scholz’s first inquiry appearance in April 2021, she urged another Scholz aide to “sort out” how to characterise the former mayor’s 2016 dealings with Warburg.

In addition the Hamburg tax official involved in making – then dropping - the €47 million demand reportedly texted a friend afterwards to say her “fiendish plan” for Warburg “had succeeded”.

Eventually the Hamburg bank repaid the taxes, but only after intervention from then federal finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble.