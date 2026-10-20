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Donald Trump might have a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin when they are all in the Chinese city of Shenzhen next month. But it’s unlikely to amount to much.

Of arms and the men

Trump confirmed on Monday that he was open to a meeting with Xi and Putin on the margins of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China. But despite reports that the Russian leader wanted the meeting to talk about Ukraine, the American president said he would prefer to discuss nuclear weapons.

“I would do it, not so much for Ukraine,” he said.

“Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine. They have not been doing much. And the same thing with China. We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons, denuclearisation.”

Trump and Putin spoke on the phone on October 9th and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that since the three leaders may attend next month’s summit, the topic of what he called a hypothetical meeting had been discussed.

“No specific proposals or agreements have been discussed or voiced by anyone, neither on the meeting itself, nor on a potential agenda or the content of this meeting,” he said.

Beijing, which seldom confirms arrangements for such high-level encounters until the last minute, had nothing to say about any trilateral meeting yesterday. But China has long ruled out taking part in nuclear disarmament talks with the United States and Russia, a position it reaffirmed last Friday.

“Sitting on an enormous nuclear arsenal, the US should fulfil its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament. This is the international consensus,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“China’s nuclear strength is by no means at the same level with that of the US and Russia. It is neither fair, reasonable nor realistic to ask China to join the so-called trilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations at this stage.”

Moscow has the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal with 4,400 warheads (not including those that have been retired) while Washington has 3,700, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. China has 620 nuclear warheads, of which just 34 are deployed and ready to launch at short notice, compared to Russia’s 1,796 and the US’s 1,770.

Beijing has long argued that it is so far behind Russia and the US that it should not be included in nuclear arms talks, despite Washington’s claims that the size of China’s arsenal is catching up fast. And China asserts that as the only power to have ruled out the first use of nuclear weapons, its capability is purely defensive unlike those of Russia and the US.

For Xi to agree to taking part in trilateral denuclearisation talks in Shenzhen next month would be a policy reversal so dramatic as to be almost unthinkable. And the Chinese leader also has little incentive to take a prominent role in efforts to end the Ukraine war at a time when the negotiations are still under the stewardship of Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The European powers, led by Germany, France and Britain, have been dipping a bashful toe into the waters of talks with Russia and they will have to take a more decisive plunge soon if they want a say in shaping the peace. But as even the Kremlin’s Peskov acknowledged on Monday, there must be one more essential actor for any negotiation to succeed.

“Of course, without a doubt, a final settlement is impossible without the participation of someone from Kyiv who is willing to take responsibility,” he said.

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