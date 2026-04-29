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I’m Jack Power, Europe correspondent for The Irish Times based in Brussels, and filling in today for Denis Staunton while he is away.

When Fidias Panayiotou had to decide where to align himself after being elected to the European Parliament, he put up a TikTok poll and asked his followers.

The election of the first-time MEP, then a 24-year-old content creator and YouTube prankster, was a shock to the established political system in Cyprus.

Three-quarters of people who voted in his online straw poll wanted him to remain a “non-attached” Independent MEP, rather than join a political grouping, so that’s what he did.

The Greek Cypriot politician regularly lets people decide how he votes in the European Parliament through online polls. In the last year he has developed an app for people to cast their votes on what positions he should take.

Six months ago Panayiotou announced he was setting up his own political party, Direct Democracy, which is running candidates in parliamentary elections on the divided Mediterranean island next month.

It’s expected that Panayiotou’s anti-establishment party will break through and win a handful of seats. That will spook the country’s traditional parties. Opinion polls put support for the new project at about 9 per cent.

The 56 candidates the party is running were chosen by public vote in Panayiotou’s Agorà app, which he says could be used to set how its deputies would vote in parliament.

The centre-right Democratic Rally and the left-wing Akel are expected to remain the two largest parties in a political system where a huge amount of power rests with the president. That’s currently Nikos Christodoulides, a former Democratic Rally member, whose term runs until 2028.

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In a video announcing his political project, Panayiotou, wearing a red clown nose, said Direct Democracy was an experiment. “As with all new things, it’s very possible it will fail, but the only sure thing, it will be something very different,” he said.

Known widely in Brussels simply as Fidias, the Cypriot MEP produces videos explaining what he’s up to that play to his clear ability to create viral content. In one he filmed himself hitchhiking from Brussels to Strasbourg, where MEPs vote once a month.

His record in the European Parliament has been controversial. He has brushed off allegations about misuse of EU funds in how he runs his parliamentary office, and criticism of his stance on Russia.

Panayiotou travelled to Moscow in a delegation of five MEPs last May – a trip that coincided with Vladimir Putin’s victory day military parade marking the end of the second World War.

He opposed the EU borrowing €90 billion for a loan to Ukraine and has questioned the narrative that Russia forcibly removed children from Ukrainian families, saying the problem had been exaggerated.

Panayiotou advocates for a “diplomatic solution” and says Europe’s strategy of sending military aid to Ukraine has failed. Supporters of Kyiv would argue Putin will only agree to a peace settlement on fair terms if Ukraine is in a strong position on the battlefield.

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For a long time the republic of Cyprus maintained close ties to Russia. The fingerprints of Russian money are very visible in certain newly developed parts of the island. The government made a conscious effort to cut its Moscow links after the invasion of Ukraine, firmly siding with the West and European allies.

Speaking in one neatly packaged online clip, Panayiotou said Europe should “normalise” its relations with Russia. The elections next month will be an interesting test of whether the Fidias shtick has legs beyond the viral videos.

Please let us know what you think and send your comments, thoughts or suggestions for topics you would like to see covered to denis.globalbriefing@irishtimes.com