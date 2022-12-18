‘Vamos Argentina’ echoes through Foxford, home of Admiral Brown

Sean Hynes, Pat Doocey, Publican Pat Guiry and Mark O’Hara in Foxford celebrate Argentina's victory. Drinks were half-price during the match. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Elated cries of Vamos Argentina echoed throughout Foxford on Sunday evening as the community celebrated and saluted the new World Cup champions.

The Co Mayo town has long and robust connections with Argentina as Admiral William Brown, founder of the Argentinian Navy, was born locally.

From the kickoff, the town’s five pubs throbbed with activity and passion. A sea of blue and white lapped on to the pavement of the town’s Main Street.

The finish was nerve-racking as France fought back from being 2-0 down to level the game in the second half. Argentina, however, prevailed after a penalty shoot-out.

“That was heart stopping,” said Pat Guiry, who is co-proprietor of Guiry’s Pub with his wife, Martha.

“But all’s well that ends well,” he said. “This is a proud day for the whole community here, just as it is for all Argentinians.”

Regulars and management of Guiry’s were bewitched by Messi and Mbappe.

After Messi’s second goal, which edged Argentina in front 3-2, Pat Guiry couldn’t contain his admiration.

“When he dribbles it’s like the ball is tied to his shoelace. It’s his ball and nobody is getting it,” he said.

Drinks were half-price in the pub for the duration of the game which went to extra time and penalties.

Guiry’s, adjacent to the river Moy, is normally a magnet for anglers. But since the World Cup quarter finals, as Argentina progressed, patrons have been hooked on football.

Foxford was en fete for the occasion. The town has its own Admiral Brown Comhaltas group which performed in the newly refurbished Moy Hotel before the game as did the Foxford Brass and Reed Band which gave a half time presentation.

Appropriately the band played the Argentinian National Anthem and St Patrick’s Day in the Morning, the anthem of the Argentinian Navy.

Local parish priest, Fr Padraig Costello, speaking at Sunday Mass in the local St Michael’s Church, got the town’s “special day” off to a good start by wishing Argentina well in the final.

Margaret Reilly, chairperson of the Admiral Brown Society, was delighted at the turnout.

“This was a day, regardless of the result, for the local community to get together and celebrate our cherished links with William Brown’s adopted country,” she said.

Crowds spilt on to the streets in celebration following the nail-biting penalty finish. “The party looks certain to continue long into the night,” predicted Tommy Noone, co-owner with his wife, Maureen, of the Moy Hotel. “It’s been busy since we opened,” Mr. Noone said, “but today’s crowds have been absolutely off the scale as regards business.”