Burren community gathers to drive cattle to winter pastures
Burren community gathers to drive cattle to winter pastures Video: Clodagh Kilcoyne Editor: Eoin Ronayne
Burren community gathers to drive cattle to winter pastures Video: Clodagh Kilcoyne Editor: Eoin Ronayne
‘It’s in the blood’: The millennial All-Ireland winner keeping currach racing’s flame alive Video: Harry McGee Editor: Eoin Ronayne
Burren community gathers to drive cattle to winter pastures Video: Clodagh Kilcoyne Editor: Eoin Ronayne
The cave of Oweynagat in Roscommon is also known as the 'gate of hell' and is considered the birthplace of Samhain. Video: Enda O'Dowd
Ross Castle was built in the 1500s and throughout its history locals have shared stories of ghost sightings.
For 27 years Ken Carraher has been transforming his home in Killiney into a 'house of horrors' to help raise funds for the Debra charity.
Emmet Malone brings up to date on the pay talks latest. Video: Zara Morgan
A number of pizza slice places have opened recently in Dublin 2, Niamh Browne looks at four of them and asks Dubliners how much is too much for a slice.
Sources close to the process, which has been ongoing for two weeks, believe a deal is possible over the next 24 hours. Video: Emmet Malone / Zara Morgan
‘It’s in the blood’: The millennial All-Ireland winner keeping currach racing’s flame alive. Video: Harry McGee Editor: Eoin Ronayne