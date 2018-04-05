Wenger backs injury-free Lacazette to deliver for Arsenal

Arsenal host CSKA Moscow in Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday
Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is likely to start against CSKA Moscow on Thursday night. Photograph: PA

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is likely to start against CSKA Moscow on Thursday night. Photograph: PA

 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club are about to see the best of Alexandre Lacazette after the French striker returned to full fitness following a nagging knee injury.

The France international had scored once in his last 11 league appearances before an injury layoff but found the net on his return to action in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Stoke City last weekend.

Wenger said Lacazette was troubled for weeks by the injury before he was sidelined.

“I think we are (ready to see the best of Lacazette) because I realise now that he was not himself for a while,” Wenger told reporters on Wednesday. “That explains why his goals dried out...

“It was not traumatic, he was a good player but I think in the last seven, eight games he played he was not completely free with his knee. Unfortunately in our job you need your body and that’s why when you are not 100 percent you cannot play well.”

Lacazette could start in Arsenal’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against CSKA Moscow later on Thursday as the north London club push for their only chance of winning a trophy this season. It’s also their most realistic chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal, who are sixth in the Premier League, host Southampton on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.