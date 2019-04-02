Holders Derry City ease past Longford Town into EA Sports Cup quarter-finals

Timmy Molloy’s stunning late strike steers UCD past Shelbourne at Tolka Park

Paul Buttner

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe opened the scoring for Derry City in the EA Sports Cup tie against Longford Town at the Brandywell. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe opened the scoring for Derry City in the EA Sports Cup tie against Longford Town at the Brandywell. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

First-half strikes from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Eoghan Stokes eased holders Derry City into the EA Sports Cup quarter-finals as they had too much for First Division promotion hopefuls Longford Town, beating them 3-0 at the Brandywell.

The 11-times record winners of the competition had the edge from the start against a Longford side that made 11 changes from their win over Shelbourne last Saturday.

The home side were ahead on 19 minutes when Ogedi-Uzokwe headed home a Jamie McDonagh cross.

Stokes’s goal was all his own work when it arrived on 38 minutes, cutting in off the left flank before curling a shot to the net.

Gerardo Bruna added Derry’s third goal on 73 minutes with a tap-in after Longford goalkeeper Jack Menton spilled Stokes’s shot from distance.

A stunning last-minute strike from Timmy Molloy put UCD deservedly through to the last eight as they came from behind to beat surprise First Division strugglers Shelbourne 2-1 at Tolka Park.

With referee Alan Patchell’s watch on 90 minutes, and the game looking set for extra-time, midfielder Molloy took possession some 25 yards out and cracked a right-foot shot to corner of Colin McCabe’s net.

Shelbourne had led from the very first minute. Lorcan Fitzgerald’s corner was headed back across goal by Ryan Brennan for central defender Derek Prendergast to nod over the line.

Having hit a post through Kevin Coffey, UCD passed their way back into the game with Neil Farrugia deservedly bringing them level on 29 minutes.

Played in by Yoyo Mahdy’s sublime through ball, the Republic of Ireland under-21 international sprinted down the middle for a composed finish, sweeping the ball home off his left foot.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.