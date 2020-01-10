Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Crystal Palace (9) v Arsenal (10), 12.30pm – Live BT Sports

Palace will be without captain Luka Milivojevic through suspension and a host of injured players but new loan signing Cenk Tosun is available after joining from Everton on Friday. Wilfried Zaha, Jairo Riedewald and Max Meyer are expected to feature after recovering from knocks, but Joel Ward (knee), Scott Dann, Victor Camarasa (both calf), Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) remain out.

Hector Bellerin could return for Arsenal after eight games out and he will undergo a late fitness test on a hamstring injury, but fellow defenders Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee) are missing. Head coach Mikel Arteta is expected to recall the likes of Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they were rested for Monday’s FA Cup win over Leeds.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 3, Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace DLWDD; Arsenal LDDLW

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 5; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 15

Match odds: H 3-1 D 14-5 A 17-20

Referee: Paul Tierney

Chelsea (4) v Burnley (15)

Chelsea are without United States forward Christian Pulisic for a number of weeks after he picked up an adductor injury in training. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still some way from a playing return as he continues rehabilitation from heel surgery.

Burnley are expected to be without striker Ashley Barnes as he waits to learn the full extent of a groin problem. Midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is unavailable while striker Jay Rodriguez and defender Phil Bardsley could both miss out through illness, but leading goalscorer Chris Wood (hamstring) is likely to be fit.

Last season: Chelsea 2 Burnley 2, Burnley 0 Chelsea 4

Last five league matches: Chelsea LWLWD; Burnley WWLLL

Top scorers (all competitions): Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 14; Chris Wood (Burnley) 8

Match odds: H 27-100 D 9-2 A 11-1

Referee: Kevin Friend

Everton (11) v Brighton (14)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has no fresh injury concerns, with Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Alex Iwobi still sidelined. The Toffees are set to welcome midfielder Gomes back to their training ground next week, though, as the Portugal international makes significant strides forward in his recovery from the fracture dislocation he suffered to his right ankle in November.

Brighton have a doubt over midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has missed a couple of days training because of a knee problem. Striker Glenn Murray is expected to be available after a knock while winger Solly March is in contention after his recovery from groin surgery. Defender Dan Burn (broken collarbone) and forward Jose Izquierdo (knee) are out.

Last season: Brighton 1 Everton 0, Everton 3 Brighton 1

Last five league matches: Everton DDWWL; Brighton DLLWD

Top scorers (all competitions): Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 10; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 7

Match odds: H 3-4 D 27-10 A 16-5

Referee: David Coote

Leicester (2) v Southampton (12)

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been passed fit after sustaining a knock during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final draw with Aston Villa. Daniel Amartey will undergo surgery on an ankle injury, but fellow defender Wes Morgan is expected to return to training next week following a groin injury. Wilfred Ndidi is out for a few weeks after undergoing a successful knee operation.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh selection concerns and could revert to the starting XI which beat Tottenham on New Year’s Day. Right back Yan Valery, who has been suffering with an infection and not featured since late November, remains sidelined.

Last season: Leicester 1 Southampton 2, Southampton 1 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester DLLWW; Southampton LWWDW

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17; Danny Ings (Southampton) 15

Match odds: H 8-13 D 3-1 A 9-2

Referee: Lee Mason

Manchester United (5) v Norwich (20) – Live on Premier Sports

With top-scorer Teemu Pukki again ruled out, Norwich boss Daniel Farke could hand Irish teenager Adam Idah his first Premier League start at Old Trafford after his hat-trick heroics in the FA Cup last weekend. He could face Harry Maguire, who has made a quicker-than-expected return from a hip injury for Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard misses out through illness but Anthony Martial, who was a late substitute in the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City in midweek, could return to the starting line-up. Paul Pogba (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee) are not expected to be in contention until next month while defenders Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were due to step up their returns from long-term knee injuries with appearances for the under-23s on Friday.

The Canaries also have long-term injury problems with Timm Klose, Ben Godfrey and Josip Drmic all ruled out. Jamal Lewis (tonsillitis) and Grant Hanley (illness) had been struggling earlier in the week but both are expected to be available.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man Utd DLWWL; Norwich DLLDD

Top scorers (all competitions): Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 17; Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 9

Match odds: H 7-20 D 4-1 A 8-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Wolves (7) v Newcastle (13)

Wolves will again be without forward Diogo Jota. He picked up a dead leg during the defeat at Watford on New Year’s Day and will have further scans to determine the extent of the problem. Patrick Cutrone appears set to join Fiorentina, but midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is available for selection having recovered from a back problem. Defender Willy Boly has stepped up his own rehabilitation following a fractured ankle.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has mixed fortunes on the injury front ahead of the trip to Molineux. Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, Miguel Almiron (all groin), Ciaran Clark (calf), Andy Carroll (hamstring) and Dwight Gayle (muscle injury) are all fit. However, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin (all hamstring) and Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) are out, while DeAndre Yedlin (knee), Ki Sung-yueng and Yoshinori Muto (both knocks) are doubts.

Last season: Wolves 1 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 1 Wolves 2

Last five league matches: Wolves LWWLL; Newcastle LWLLL

Top scorers (all competitions): Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 17; Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 5

Match odds: H 4-9 D 10-3 A 7-1

Referee: Peter Bankes

Tottenham (6) v Liverpool (1), 5.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Tottenham will be without Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee), with both players out until April following surgery on their respective injuries. Danny Rose (calf) is back in training but Ben Davies (ankle), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Tanguy Ndombele (hip) miss out.

Liverpool’s James Milner is set to miss at least the next two matches with a hamstring injury. Fellow midfielder Naby Keita (groin) also remains unavailable for the next fortnight but Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri trained this week. Longer-term absentees Fabinho (knee) and Dejan Lovren (hamstring) are set to come back next week.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 1, Tottenham 1 Liverpool 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur WLWDL; Liverpool WWWWW

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 17; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 15

Match odds: H 18-5 D 16-5 A 7-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson

SUNDAY



Bournemouth (18) v Watford (19), 2.0pm – Live Sky Sports

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham is expected be out for up to three months with a knee injury. Norway forward Joshua King (hamstring) and Jack Stacey (thigh) have added to a packed treatment room – with Nathan Ake (hamstring), Adam Smith (foot), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), David Brooks (ankle), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot) and Charlie Daniels (knee) also continuing their own recoveries.

Nathaniel Chalobah has shaken off a knock and will be available for Watford. Craig Cathcart is also set to feature, but Kiko Femenia (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (suspended), Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Tom Cleverley (foot) are all missing.

Last season: Bournemouth 3 Watford 3, Watford 0 Bournemouth 4

Last five league matches: Bournemouth WLDLL; Watford LWDWW

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 6; Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) 4

Match odds: H 8-5 D 12-5 A 17-10

Referee: Mike Dean

Aston Villa (17) v Manchster City (3), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Danny Drinkwater could make his Villa debut after joining on loan from Chelsea this week. Matt Targett (hamstring) is also back but Jonathan Kodjia (illness) is likely to miss out. Keinan Davis (hamstring) is sidelined along with Tom Heaton and Wesley, who both had surgery on season-ending knee injuries this week, as well as John McGinn (fractured ankle) and Jed Steer (Achilles).

Kevin De Bruyne has been given the all-clear for Manchester City after suffering a nasty blow in the closing stages of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup victory at Manchester United. Goalkeeper Ederson is likely to return after four games out due to a combination of rotation, illness and suspension. Defender Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane (both knee) are still out but both are back in training.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa LLWLW; Man City WWLWW

Top scorers (all competitions): Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 8; Raheem Sterling (Man City) 20

Match odds: H 12-1 D 7-1 A 2-11

Referee: Jonathan Moss