Tottenham agree €28.5m fee for PSG winger Lucas Moura

Brazilian would be available to play in the Champions League

Ed Aarons

Spurs have agreed a fee of€28.5 million for PSG’s Brazilian winger Lucas Moura. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham have agreed a €28.5 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign winger Lucas Moura, with the Brazilian expected to complete his move to north London before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Talks over the 25-year-old have been ongoing for several weeks, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to add to his forward options as Spurs prepare for their last-16 Champions League tie against Juventus next month. Moura, who moved to PSG in 2013 for around €43 million from Sao Paulo, is eligible to play in European competition having been used sparingly this season by Unai Emery.

It is understood that he has already agreed personal terms having attended Tottenham’s training ground in Enfield last week, with only the structure of the fee to be resolved.

Having allowed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to join Burnley on loan earlier this week, Pochettino had been interested in signing Wilfried Zaha but were informed by Crystal Palace that the Ivory Coast international is not for sale. – Guardian service

