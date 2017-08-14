Stephen Ward signs new two-year deal with Burnley

Ireland defender Stephen Ward has signed a new two-year deal with Burnley.

Ward joined the Clarets from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014, and has extended his stay at Turf Moor until 2019, with the option to stay a further year.

Ward was on target as Sean Dyche’s side stunned champions Chelsea on the season’s opening weekend, scoring the second in a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

On Monday 31-year-old fullback was named in Martin O’Neill’s provisonal 39-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia in September.

On his new contract, Ward said: “It’s great and long may it continue.

“I’m delighted to have signed. It’s just great to be part of a club like this at the minute and hopefully we can have another successful season.”