Stephen Ward signs new two-year deal with Burnley
Ireland defender scored as Clarets shocked champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Stephen Ward (L) has signed a new two-year contract with Burnley. Photograph: John Walton/PA
Ireland defender Stephen Ward has signed a new two-year deal with Burnley.
Ward joined the Clarets from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014, and has extended his stay at Turf Moor until 2019, with the option to stay a further year.
Ward was on target as Sean Dyche’s side stunned champions Chelsea on the season’s opening weekend, scoring the second in a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge.
On Monday 31-year-old fullback was named in Martin O’Neill’s provisonal 39-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia in September.
On his new contract, Ward said: “It’s great and long may it continue.
“I’m delighted to have signed. It’s just great to be part of a club like this at the minute and hopefully we can have another successful season.”