Ireland will defend long unbeaten record against England

June 7th 2015, Ireland 0 England 0, Aviva Stadium (Friendly)

England’s first visit to Dublin in 20 years, for a friendly five summers ago, ended in a forgettable goalless draw. Jamie Vardy made his international debut for the visitors, replacing Wayne Rooney, with Jack Charlton and Paul McGrath watching from the stands. Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman, Jeff Hendrick and David McGoldrick all started for the Republic.

Shane Long of the Republic of Ireland heads the ball past Joe Hart of England to score the visitors’ goal during the 1-1 draw with England at Wembley in 2013. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

May 29th 2013, England 1 Ireland 1, Wembley (Friendly)

Eighty-thousand supporters packed into Wembley for the first meeting between Ireland and England in 18 years, the friendly taking place in the final days of the Giovanni Trapattoni era. Shane Long gave Ireland the lead before Frank Lampard equalised before half-time. Theo Walcott impressed for the hosts and Seamus Coleman shone for the visitors in another drab encounter.

An emotional Jack Charlton on the pitch after English fans rioted during the 1995 friendly international against England at Lansdowne Road in 1995. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

February 15th 1995, Ireland 1 England 0*, Lansdowne Road (Friendly)

An evening which is infamous for events off the pitch rather than on it. England were offered 4,000 tickets for the friendly match at Lansdowne Road, and rioting from the away supporters led to the fixture being abandoned during the first half. Jack Charlton’s side were winning 1-0 at the time thanks to a goal from David Kelly.

Republic of Ireland’s Niall Quinn celebrates his equaliser for Ireland at Wembley in March 1991. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

March 27th 1991, England 1 Ireland 1, Wembley (Euro 1992 qualifying)

The last competitive fixture between the two sides was held at the old Wembley during qualification for the 1992 European Championships. Lee Dixon gave England an early lead before Niall Quinn levelled things up after 29 minutes. Ireland finished their qualification campaign unbeaten but finished a point behind England and missed out on a place in Sweden.

Tony Cascarino celebrates his equaliser in the 1-1 draw against England in November 1990. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

November 14th 1990, Ireland 1 England 1, Lansdowne Road (Euro 1992 qualifying)

This meeting – the second game of the Euro ’92 qualifiers – came just months after Italia 1990, with the 1-1 draw in Cagliari that June still fresh in the memory. David Platt gave the visitors the lead deep into the second half before Tony Cascarino equalised in the 79th minute – honours were even at a packed Lansdowne Road.