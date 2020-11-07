Klopp says City is ‘most difficult game in world of football’

Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool face the “most difficult game in the world of football” at Manchester City on Sunday despite their title rival’s inconsistent start and the intense demands of a truncated season.

The Premier League champions can move eight points clear of Pep Guardiola’s team with victory at the Etihad Stadium, albeit having played one game more, after responding to the loss of Virgil van Dijk with five straight wins in all competitions.

City have yet to record back-to-back wins in the Premier League this term, but Klopp, while dismissive of the suggestion Sunday’s game could have an impact on the title race, insists their threat and quality is undiminished.

“It is important that we have our own plan and not only think about their plan, that we are brave, we play football with all we have, and then we have a chance,” said the Liverpool manager.

“But it is very difficult. This is the most difficult game in the world of football I would say, to play against Manchester City.

“It is a very difficult game hopefully for both teams because both teams will perform on a high level. There are so many things that are different this season, nothing is to compare with last year. Nothing can compare with the year before. Everything is different, and we just have to make sure we get through very intense periods, line up the fittest players, and play the best football we can.”

Seven goals

Meanwhile, Klopp has brushed aside criticism of Roberto Firmino and insists he would be embarrassed to have to explain the forward’s value to the team.

The Brazil international’s place in the side has been brought into focus because of the form of summer signing Diogo Jota, who has scored seven goals in 10 matches, including a Champions League hat-trick in midweek.

However, Firmino’s game has never been about goals as his main job is to lead the forward press and create space for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with his defensive responsibility and discipline an added bonus.

Last season no Premier League player won possession more times than Firmino (37) and, while his statistics do not match up to that in the current campaign, he is likely to be in consideration to start against City.

“Who is with us I don’t have to say one word about Bobby Firmino and how important he was for us, I don’t waste time with that,” he said. “Who is not with us I don’t care if they know about it to be honest.

“He was in so many games the difference-maker without scoring maybe, I’m not sure, but with scoring as well in other games, so I would feel really embarrassed if I had to mention now the qualities of Bobby Firmino.

“I can’t help these people, sorry. If they don’t see it I cannot help them. That’s how it is.”

The two teams of Klopp and Guardiola have been the only contenders for the Premier League in the last couple of seasons but the Reds boss insists it is too early for any real significance to be attributed to the game – especially as City’s five-point deficit includes a match in hand.

“It’s of course nothing even close to a title decider. I don’t know what it is, it’s a football game,” said Klopp. “I cannot look at matchday eight already, I don’t want to know because nobody can know what will be at matchday 38.

“There are so many games to come, whatever happens on Sunday will not decide about the league or whatever. Too many things can happen, especially in this year.

“We all know you need to be lucky with injuries, you need to find a way every three days to beat the next opponent, which is itself already incredibly important but with the last game in your legs, it’s even more difficult.

“We have to play absolutely our best to have a chance, but actually that was always enough for us to know.”

Hamstring injury

Sergio Agüero will not return for City on Sunday. City’s record goalscorer, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, had been given an outside chance of returning against the leaders.That has now been ruled out, with the 32-year-old instead aiming to make his comeback against Tottenham after the international break.

Asked if Agüero could feature this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference: “No, he is not ready, not yet.”

Agüero’s injury had left City without a specialist centre forward, but Gabriel Jesus made a goalscoring return to action as a substitute against Olympiakos in the Champions League in midweek.

The Brazilian is now likely to be involved against the Merseysiders, and has already spoken about the importance of winning the game.

While not doubting the significance of the game, Guardiola, however, says it is too early in the season to draw many conclusions.

He said: “It is an important game but, like the presidential elections in the USA, all the votes must be counted – there are a lot of points to play for.”

Guardiola believes it will be good for his side to measure themselves against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“It’s always nice to play against the strongest teams, and last year they were stronger. They are an exceptional team, they have had the same manager for a long time, and it is nice to face him all the time to improve our level.”

– Guardian