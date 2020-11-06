Premier League team news, kick-off times, TV details

Saturday

Everton (4) v Man Utd (15)

Kick-off: 12.30pm. Venue: Goodison Park. On TV: Live on BT Sport 1.

Everton forward James Rodriguez will return to face an under-pressure Manchester United side at Goodison Park. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has reported a near fully-fit squad with Rodriguez back, Lucas Digne returning from suspension, Seamus Coleman fit after recovering from a hamstring problem and Mason Holgate in contention for the first time after overcoming an injury in pre-season. Jordan Pickford will start in goal after being rested last weekend but Richarlison serves the final game of his suspension and midfielder Fabian Delph is out.

Victor Lindelof needs a back issue assessing ahead of the trip to Goodison Park. An unused substitute in the midweek Champions League loss at Istanbul Basaksehir, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said afterwards they were managing a back complaint that will be assessed at the team hotel on Friday evening. Alex Telles is back in training but Saturday may come too soon having previously been ruled out following a positive Covid-19 test, while Anthony Martial has served a three-match domestic ban. Jesse Lingard is closing in on a return to fitness but Eric Bailly remains injured.

Last season: Everton 1 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 1 Everton 1.

Last five league matches: Everton W W D L L; Man Utd W L W D L.

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 11; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 7.

Match odds: H 19-10 D 12-5 A 29-20.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire).

Crystal Palace (13) v Leeds (12)

Kick-off: 3pm. Venue: Selhurst Park. On TV: Live on BT Sport Box Office.

Crystal Palace are without seven players for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday with captain Luka Milivojevic set to serve the first of a three-match ban following his red card at Wolves last week. The Serbian joins long-term absentees Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Palace are also without Joel Ward (groin), Tyrick Mitchell (knock) and James Tomkins (hamstring), but the defenders are not expected to be out for long.

Leeds will check on the fitness of Raphinha before travelling down to London. The deadline-day signing from Rennes missed the home defeat to Leicester on Monday with an ankle injury, after impressing in cameo appearances from the bench against both Aston Villa and Wolves. Diego Llorente (groin) and Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) remain out injured while Rodrigo will miss a second match as he continues to self-isolate following his positive Covid-19 test.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L D W L; Leeds W D L W L.

Top scorers: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 5; Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 6.

Match odds: H 2-1 D 23-10 A 29-20.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire).

Chelsea (7) v Sheff Utd (19)

Kick-off: 5.30pm. Venue: Stamford Bridge. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea’s clash with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge due to continued hamstring issues. Pulisic pulled out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Burnley but had returned to low-level training earlier in the week. The USA forward continues to struggle with the issue however, and will miss the Blades clash. Kepa Arrizabalaga is fit after shoulder trouble, though Edouard Mendy should remain in goal, while winger Kai Havertz continues his self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Blades boss Chris Wilder expects to have an unchanged squad and could name an unchanged team at Stamford Bridge. After playing well in a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool, Wilder made just one change against Manchester City last weekend, with Max Lowe recalled after missing the trip to Anfield with concussion. John Lundstram dropped down to the bench. The Blades played well again in a narrow 1-0 loss to City and Wilder, who hopes to have John Fleck (back) and Lys Mousset (toe) back in first-team contention after the forthcoming international break, might go with the same starting line up once more.

Last season: Sheff Utd 3 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 2 Sheff Utd 2.

Last five league matches: Chelsea D W D D W; Sheff Utd L L D L L.

Top scorers: Timo Werner (Chelsea) 7; David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 2.

Match odds: H 4-11 D 19-5 A 15-2.

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham).

West Ham (14) v Fulham (17)

Kick-off: 8pm. Venue: London Stadium. On TV: Live on BT Sport Box Office.

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio and Mark Noble for the visit of Fulham. Antonio is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring problem but will not be fit in time, while captain Noble suffered a rib injury in training. On-loan striker Said Benrahma, who scored a brace against Fulham for Brentford in the Carabao Cup last month, could make his full debut.

Fulham manager Scott Parker could be without new signing Mario Lemina as his side look to build on their first win of the season against West Ham. Lemina was substituted at half time during the Cottagers’ 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday with a slight strain, and it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be fit enough by Saturday. Parker will also be without the suspended Aboubakar Kamara although Neeskens Kebano has recovered from injury and could feature.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last five league matches: West Ham W W D D L; Fulham L L D L W.

Top scorers: Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 5; Aleksandar Mitrovic & Bobby Reid (Fulham) 3.

Match odds: H 5-6 D 11-4 A 16-5.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside).

Sunday

West Brom (18) v Tottenham Hotspur (3)

Kick-off: 12pm. Venue: The Hawthorns. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Box Office.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has no new injury concerns ahead of Tottenham’s visit to the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon. Dara O’Shea is in contention to return to the backline after recovering from ankle trouble although, given he has not featured for a month for the Baggies, the Republic of Ireland defender may not start. Long-term absentees Sam Field (knee) and forward Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) will once again miss out.

Tottenham should have Sergio Reguilon back from illness after he missed the Europa League clash with Ludogorets. Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Serge Aurier (knock) also missed out and only the latter will be in contention at the Hawthorns. Boss Jose Mourinho made six changes in Bulgaria and he will be expected to revert to his first choice team.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last five league matches: West Brom D L D D L; Tottenham Hotspur D W D W W.

Top scorers: Hal Robson-Kanu & Callum Robinson (West Brom) 3; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11.

Match odds: H 11-2 D 16-5 A 8-15.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire).

Leicester (2) v Wolverhampton (6)

Kick-off: 2pm. Venue: King Power Stadium. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Jonny Evans is expected to return for Leicester after shrugging off a back problem. The defender has missed the last three games but is in full training ahead of Sunday’s visit of Wolves. Jamie Vardy will return after being rested for the 4-0 Europa League win over Braga but Ricardo Pereira (knee), Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Timothy Castagne (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (hamstring) remain out.

Wolves are likely to have an unchanged squad for the trip to the King Power Stadium. Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a number of players nursing minor bumps and bruises but he is expected to have close to a fully fit squad to pick from. Jonny remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

Last season: Wolverhampton 0 Leicester 0, Leicester 0 Wolverhampton 0.

Last five league matches: Leicester W L L W W; Wolverhampton L W W D W.

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 8; Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 4.

Match odds: H 13-10 D 11-5 A 23-10.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).

Man City (10) v Liverpool (1)

Kick-off: 4.30pm. Venue: Etihad Stadium. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Manchester City will be without striker Sergio Aguero for Sunday’s visit of champions Liverpool. The Argentinian had been given an outside chance of featuring after three games out with a hamstring injury but will instead focus on returning after the international break. Forward Gabriel Jesus could start after scoring on his comeback from a thigh injury in midweek. Left-back Benjamin Mendy and midfielder Fernandinho remain on the sidelines.

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara is not ready for the trip to the Etihad. The Spain midfielder, left out of his country’s forthcoming international matches, has missed the last five games with a knee problem. In-form forward Diogo Jota is fit after a knock in the midweek Champions League win over Atalanta and his hat-trick in that match means he is pushing Roberto Firmino for a starting place, while centre-back Joel Matip could come back in for the first time since mid-September.

Last season: Man City 4 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 3 Man City 1.

Last five league matches: Man City L D W D W; Liverpool W L D W W.

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 5; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 9.

Match odds: H 1-1 D 29-10 A 12-5.

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire).

Arsenal (9) v Aston Villa (8)

Kick-off: 7.15pm. Venue: Emirates Stadium. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Arsenal will recall a host of regular names for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Only Bernd Leno and Willian kept their places for the 4-1 Europa League victory over Molde on Thursday with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes all set to return at the weekend. Pablo Mari (ankle) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) are absent while there are doubts over Calum Chambers — who is working his way back to full fitness following a serious knee injury — and Reiss Nelson whose own minor knee issue saw him miss the win over Molde.

Bertrand Traore is out for Aston Villa after coming off in their 4-3 defeat to Southampton. The forward has a groin injury but boss Dean Smith expects him to be available after the international break. Tom Heaton (knee) has returned to full training although is not ready to return to the squad and Wesley (knee) remains out with Kortney Hause (groin) a doubt.

Last season: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 2.

Last five league matches: Arsenal L W L L W; Aston Villa W W W L L.

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 4; Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 6.

Match odds: H 7-10 D 14-5 A 4-1.

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire).