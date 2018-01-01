Goalkeeper Ederson urges Manchester City to go on new winning run

Goalkeeper Ederson urged Manchester City to launch a new winning run after seeing their 18-game victory streak come to an end at Crystal Palace. The Premier League leaders dropped points for only the second time this season as they were held to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on New Year’s Eve.

It might have been worse for City had Ederson not saved a late penalty from Luka Milivojevic, and the Brazilian has urged his team-mates to redouble efforts. City are soon back in action as they host Watford on Tuesday.

Ederson said: “Heads up, let’s keep working, thinking about the next game. We are having an amazing season, and we can’t complain. We will try to react well and win the next game. Then we must react to that and keep focused for the rest of the season.”

Palace were defensively strong and probed City frequently in an absorbing contest. Both sides had opportunities, but the hosts had the best of them after Raheem Sterling was adjudged to have fouled Wilfried Zaha in injury time.

Ederson denied Milivojevic from the spot with his feet and helped launch a breakaway, but the game was to end without score.

Saving the goal

“I was just thinking about defending and saving the goal,” said Ederson of the penalty. “It was the crunch time at the end of the game, 0-0. I knew how important it was. Obviously I am really happy to save the penalty and generate a counter-attack. Unluckily we didn’t score.”

Ederson acknowledged the resilience of Palace, but felt City were still the better side. “In the circumstances it’s good to have a point, but if you see the overall match it is not a good point. I think we deserved to win.

“Obviously we faced a really good team, they defended really well, but overall I think we deserved the win.”

With a healthy lead at the top of the table, City can afford the odd slip-up, but of greater cost to them were injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

Striker Jesus could be out for up to two months with a knee injury, while De Bruyne is being assessed after being stretched off with his knee in a brace.

– PA