FA Cup semi-final draw: Man United to meet Chelsea

Holders Manchester City will play Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals if they can overcome Newcastle at St James’ Park.

City, who beat Watford 6-0 in last year’s final, were kept apart from arch-rivals Manchester United, who have been drawn to play Chelsea.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley over the weekend of July 18th-19th, with the final scheduled for Saturday, August 1st at the same venue.

BBC pundit Alan Shearer conducted the draw during half-time in the last-eight clash between Newcastle and City at St James’ Park.

It was the first Covid-secure FA Cup draw, with just Shearer — watched by Gary Lineker — pairing up the teams, instead of the usual two guests.

FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Newcastle United or Manchester City

Ties to be played at Wembley on July 18th and 19th.