FA Cup semi-final draw: Man United to meet Chelsea
In the other semi-final Manchester City or Newcastle will meet Arsenal at Wembley
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire scores the winner during their FA Cup tie with Norwich City. Photo: Cath Ivill/NMC/Pool
Holders Manchester City will play Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals if they can overcome Newcastle at St James’ Park.
City, who beat Watford 6-0 in last year’s final, were kept apart from arch-rivals Manchester United, who have been drawn to play Chelsea.
Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley over the weekend of July 18th-19th, with the final scheduled for Saturday, August 1st at the same venue.
BBC pundit Alan Shearer conducted the draw during half-time in the last-eight clash between Newcastle and City at St James’ Park.
It was the first Covid-secure FA Cup draw, with just Shearer — watched by Gary Lineker — pairing up the teams, instead of the usual two guests.
FA Cup semi-final draw
Manchester United v Chelsea
Arsenal v Newcastle United or Manchester City
Ties to be played at Wembley on July 18th and 19th.