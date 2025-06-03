Ireland 1 Slovenia 0: How Carla Ward’s side rated at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

Huge save at the end of the first half, having had zero to do up to then. Left one-on-one with Prasnikar but was equal to it, batting away the Slovenia striker’s shot Rating: 7

Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland)

Fantastic cross for Noonan’s goal, whipped in first time to land on the edge of the six-yard box. Scruffier efforts followed though, often struggling to beat the first defender. Rating: 6

Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

Should have done better with a first-half chance, swinging a leg at a second ball from a corner. Put in a couple of terrific crosses when moved to right back but to no avail. Rating: 7

Caitlin Hayes (Brighton)

With no defending to do, she made a decent nuisance of herself at the other end. Missed with a simple enough header in the second half though, which was symptomatic of the night. Rating: 5

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Stomped around the place in cranky humour, getting under the skin of the Slovenians. A cut above everyone else in terms of technique but a little more composure wouldn’t have gone amiss. Rating: 5

Slovenia's Maja Sternad with Katie McCabe of Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Emily Murphy (Newcastle United)

Player of the match. Industrious down the right, a willing outlet at all times. Should have scored when put away by Carusa in the second half but blazed over. Emptied herself. Rating: 8

Megan Connolly (Lazio)

Kept the metronome ticking in midfield, showing the full range of her passing. Missed decent chances on both her left and right. Rating: 7

Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)

Took a while to get a hold of the game, as Ireland went direct and bypassed the midfield. Thrived the more combative it got and was her usual tidy self. Never a goal threat. Rating: 6

Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace)

Purposeful on the left, helped by having McCabe urging her on from behind. Dangerous cutting in on to her right foot, pinging one effort straight at the Slovenia keeper. Rating: 7

Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave)

Unselfish display, running herself ragged. Should have done better with a chance midway through the first half, not quite sorting her feet out to shoot on the turn. Mistimed a header too. Rating: 6

Republic of Ireland's Saoirse Noonan scores. Photograph: PA

Saoirse Noonan (Celtic)

Unlucky to have her first effort saved after just two minutes. Made no mistake with her second on 20, burying it in front of her home crowd to get Ireland under way. Rating: 7

Substitutes

Amber Barrett had some subtle touches without really penetrating. Megan Campbell’s long throws didn’t have the desired effect. Marissa Sheva and Louise Quinn weren’t on long enough to have an impact. Rating: 5

Manager: Carla Ward

Must be mystified as to how her team allowed Slovenia to beat them 4-0 in the first game. Got her selections right – Murphy’s rise has been a particular highlight. But the damage was done in February. Rating: 6