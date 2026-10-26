Fifa investigating after Ireland v England Under-15 World Cup game abandoned

The England team walked off the pitch at the Under-15 World Cup during the match against the Republic of Ireland

The Under-15 World Cup match between the Republic of Ireland and England was abandoned on Monday after an allegation that an Irish player made a racist remark.

Ireland were leading 4-1 in Azerbaijan when there was an altercation between players from both sides after a tackle. An England player subsequently approached his bench and made a complaint to coaching staff.

The England team then walked off the pitch in the 41st minute, with one of England’s coaches saying to the referee: “We are reporting racism,” before adding: “We do not want to play”.

The Ireland player is understood to have denied the accusation, saying he used a different word to what was alleged to have been heard.

In a statement, Fifa said it was aware of the incident.

“The match was abandoned by the referee following England’s refusal to continue,” it said.

“The official reports are being gathered, and the matter will be referred to the independent Disciplinary Committee who will decide in due course.”

The Football Association of Ireland was contacted for comment.

Ireland are top of their group in the tournament, which involves 189 countries and territories. Matches are played in an eight-a-side format, on smaller pitches, with 20-minute halves.