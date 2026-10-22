Celtic sunk by Celta Vigo as European woes continue

Celtic suffered more Europa League pain as Spanish side Celta Vigo came from behind to win 2-1 at Parkhead.

After defeats by Ferencvaros and Benfica in their first two league phase fixtures, Martin O’Neill’s side struggled to impose themselves on the visitors who were neat and tidy without really testing Hoops keeper Sam Johnstone.

Germany midfielder Mika Baur fired the home side in front just over a minute into the second half to thrill the Celtic fans but Spain defender Javi Rodriguez scored twice in three minutes – a header then an unstoppable drive – to stun the home side who could not find a way back.

It was another damaging Euro night for the Scottish champions, knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by LASK on a 5-4 aggregate after being 4-0 up at one stage earlier in the season.

Bournemouth scaled giddy new heights in their debut Europa League campaign as 10-man AC Milan were convincingly brushed aside 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

The Italian giants, champions of Serie A only four years ago, were wretched, unable to match Marco Rose’s team who pressed them ruthlessly and attacked breathlessly in torrential conditions on the south coast.

The first two goals were penalties scored in the first half, by Justin Kluivert then by Marcus Tavernier, before Amine Adli added a magnificent late free-kick, but the home side ought to have had even more to show for their dominance.

Mike Maignan, the Milan goalkeeper and captain, let his team and his manager Ruben Amorim down badly and inexplicably, swiping at the face of James Hill at a corner, conceding a spot-kick and leaving his side to play for more than an hour with 10 players.

Sunderland remain unbeaten in the Europa League thanks to a 1-1 draw against Lech Poznan at the Enea Stadion.

A thrilling opening saw the Black Cats go in front only two minutes in through Timur Tutierov, who was making just his third competitive start since arriving at Sunderland’s academy in 2023.

The visitors had opportunities to extend their lead when Malick Fofana hit the post and Nordi Mukiele forced a strong save from Mateusz Liz, but Lech responded in the 70th minute through substitute Leo Bengtsson’s low strike.

A point keeps Sunderland unbeaten in Europe this season but ends their winning start, which saw them claim back-to-back victories over AZ Alkmaar and Torreense.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored on his first start since the opening day but Crystal Palace could not capitalise on a Besiktas red card to produce a winner in their 2-2 Europa League draw in Istanbul.

Palace were looking to bounce back from Sunday’s humiliating 5-0 defeat at Brighton, and were the superior side before Wilfred Ndidi opened the scoring for the hosts in first-half stoppage time.

Yeremy Pino drew the sides level six minutes after the restart and Mateta – who had a first-half goal chalked off by VAR – fired Palace to a first-time lead four minutes later.

Junior Olaitan netted a 73rd-minute equaliser, and Palace could not complete a second comeback after Umit Akdag was sent off for a clumsy 77th-minute challenge on Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was subsequently forced off.

Injury-hit Hearts produced a spirited display in Turkey but ultimately went down to a 2-0 Conference League defeat at the hands of Mohamed Salah-inspired Trabzonspor.

The depleted Jambos were up against it as they arrived in Trabzon without a string of key midfielders and defenders on the back of a 7-1 hammering at Celtic Park on Sunday.

And the Edinburgh side were dealt a further significant blow as it emerged ahead of kick-off that left-back Harry Milne had suffered suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage while training at Papara Park on the eve of the match.

Despite the clear sense of adversity, Hearts acquitted themselves well amid a hostile atmosphere before going down to Salah’s first-half penalty and a second-half strike from Franculino, laid on by the former Liverpool star.

The defeat leaves Wouter Vrancken’s side with one point from two matches ahead of their trip to Swiss champions Thun in a fortnight.

Brighton drew a rare blank as they were held to a goalless draw by Czech minnows Jablonec in the Conference League.

The Premier League’s top scorers, who have scored 23 goals across their first seven matches, misfired badly in the foothills of the Jizera Mountains in northern Czech Republic.