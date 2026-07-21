St Patrick's Athletic will take on Shamrock Rovers in the last 16 of the Club Orange FAI Cup at Richmond Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers will need to overcome St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park to progress to the quarter-finals.

The game is expected to be broadcast live on RTÉ on the weekend of August 14th-16th.

“Of course, retaining the cup is one of aims,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. “We look forward to that game when it comes around.”

Non-league College Corinthians will welcome 2025 champions Drogheda United to Cork, while the other remaining amateur club, Mayo side Castlebar Celtic, drew Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Having knocked Shelbourne out of the cup on penalties last Friday, Colin Healy’s Kerry FC will aim to repeat last year’s quarter-final defeat of Sligo Rovers.

Sligo were leading 3-0 at Mounthawk Park last September after a hat-trick from Owen Elding before a remarkable turnaround was competed by Daniel Okwute for a 4-3 win.

Healy’s side are the story of the cup so far, having knocked out Shels – now managed by Russell – on penalties.

Remarkably, St Pat’s against Rovers is the only Premier Division tie in round three as Bohemians welcome Longford Town to Dalymount Park, Galway United entertain Bray Wanderers, Derry City face UCD in Belfield, and Athlone Town travel to the RSC to play Waterford.

Club Orange FAI Cup third round draw

Bohemians v Longford Town

College Corinthians v Drogheda United

Galway United v Bray Wanderers

Dundalk v Castlebar Celtic

UCD v Derry City

Waterford v Athlone Town

Sligo Rovers v Kerry FC

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers

Ties to be played week ending Sunday, August 16th