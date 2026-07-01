Nottingham Forest sack Vítor Pereira and turn to Oliver Glasner as replacement

Nottingham Forest will make Oliver Glasner their fifth head coach in less than a year after sacking Vítor Pereira.

Forest were offered the chance to appoint Glasner on a three-year contract after he left Crystal Palace at the end of the season and felt it too good an opportunity to turn down. The club had a break clause they could activate in June in Pereira’s contract, which they did late on Tuesday.

Pereira, who led Forest to safety after replacing Sean Dyche in February, learned of his departure in an email received just before midnight. The Portuguese was surprised, having planned preseason in Portugal and held talks over transfers.

Forest were close to appointing Glasner in December 2023 but elected to bring in Nuno Espírito Santo as Steve Cooper’s replacement. The Austrian is highly thought of by Forest’s technical director George Syrianos, and there is a feeling his style will be a better fit for the squad. Internally, Glasner is regarded as an upgrade on Pereira and the intention is he will bring the long-term stability the club yearn for.

Glasner won the Uefa Conference League as his last act in charge of Palace and impressed there in sometimes trying circumstances as their best players were sold. He announced in January that he would not renew his contract but managed then to turn around their domestic form despite the sale of the captain Marc Guéhi without a replacement being signed.

Since Nuno left Forest in August, the club have rapidly gone through head coaches. Ange Postecoglou lasted eight winless Premier League games and Dyche had a breakdown in relationship with a number of the squad, leading to Pereira’s arrival. The turbulence at the City Ground resulted in a 16th-placed finish, one point and position behind Palace.

Glasner will start at Forest without Elliot Anderson, who is poised to complete a £116 million move to Manchester City. Forest are targeting Tottenham’s Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall as a potential replacement but face competition from other clubs.

Brighton have agreed a £50 million deal to sign the Spurs centre back Luka Vuskovic after allowing another central defender, Jan Paul van Hecke, to move in the opposite direction for £52 million last month.

Spurs agreed a deal on Tuesday to sign the midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85 million and have taken the left back Andy Robertson on a free after his Liverpool contract expired.

Meanwhile, Jérémy Jacquet has officially completed his £60 million move to Liverpool from Rennes, while Chelsea have announced the £47 million signing of the Atalanta right back Marco Palestra.

Liverpool beat Chelsea and Bayern Munich to the signature of the highly rated France Under-21 centre-half Jacquet in January and on Wednesday confirmed the transfer has been completed subject to international clearance. The 20-year-old has cost an initial £55 million with £5 million payable in add-ons, and has signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

Jacquet sustained a serious shoulder injury within days of Liverpool’s agreement being announced in January. He has successfully completed a rehabilitation programme and is doing individual fitness work with a view to being fit for the start of Andoni Iraola’s first preseason as Liverpool head coach.

Palestra, meanwhile, moves from Serie A to Stamford Bridge after enjoying a successful season at Cagliari, on loan from Atalanta. He becomes the first signing of Xabi Alonso’s tenure as Chelsea manager, signing a seven-year contract until 2033. – Guardian