World Cup 2026, Day 10: History for Curaçao; Germany strike late; and Gary Lineker on ITV?

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There won’t be a cow milked in Curaçao for at least a week.

In recent months, as he dreamt of earning his country its first ever point at its first ever World Cup, it is unlikely that 37-year-old Eloy Room ever contemplated breaking the tournament record for saves in a single game. Tim Howard managed 16 in 2014, but that included a period of extra time against Belgium; Room’s 15 in 90 minutes stands out on its own.

World Cup group stages have a habit of spitting out football’s most gripping scoreless draws. Ecuador arrived at this tournament on a run of 19 games without defeat, but optimism was tempered by an absence of real quality in the final third – and so it has proved. Enner Valencia remains their fulcrum up front, a heroic but fading figure in need of a succession plan.

There was no shortage of goals in Texas, where a tale of three strikers unfolded as the Netherlands ran up a 5-1 victory over Sweden. Aleksander Isak and Victor Gyökeres worked well off each other in a two, both sharp with their backs to goal and quick when spinning in behind. Their pretty interplay amounted to little, however, as neither found a way past Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

On the other side, Brian Brobbey needed no dance partner, savouring his grappling matches with limp Swedish defenders and bringing teammates into play with deft lay-offs. When the ball went wide, Brobbey was an obvious focal point, barrelling through all and sunder to finish twice from close range.

An open game suited the Dutch, with Brobbey, Crysencio Summerville and the much maligned Cody Gakpo all emerging as decent options in what was assumed to be a middling attack pre-tournament.

In Toronto, German manager Julian Nagelsmann manufactured a late victory over Ivory Coast with a series of well-timed adjustments. Two of his second-half substitutions, Deniz Undav and Nadiem Amiri, combined to cancel out Franck Kessié’s opener, before Undav won the day with his second deep into injury time.

Finally, for those that devoted themselves to the 5am kick-off, Japan made light work of Tunisia in a 4-0 rout. Daichi Kamada’s early goal set up a very comfortable 90 minutes for the Samurai Blue, who look capable of going far in the tournament. It remains to be seen whether Tunisia will try their hand at sacking another manager in response.

Results:

Group F – Netherlands 5 (Brobbey 5, 17, Gakpo 47, 54, Summerville 89) Sweden 1 (Elanga 59).

Group E – Germany 2 (Undav 68, 90+4) Ivory Coast 1 (Kessié 30).

Group E – Ecuador 0, Curaçao 0.

Group F – Tunisia 0, Japan 4 (Kamada 4, Ueda 31, 83, Ito 69).

Goal of the day: Brian Brobbey breathes new life into the phrase classic centre-forward play, as he opens the scoring for the Netherlands against Sweden.

Moment of the day: Sol Campbell, Luis Figo, Brutus ... Gary Lineker? After a quarter of a century as the face of BBC’s Match of the Day, the presenter-turned-pundit made a surprise appearance on rival network ITV’s panel for the Germany Ivory Coast game. Lineker reintroduced himself to the watching public with the sort of choreographed but charming banter that has always been his trademark.

Picture of the day: Eloy Room, who plays his club football for second tier US side Miami FC (no, not that one), celebrates his historic performance and clean sheet for Curaçao.

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room celebrates with team mates following the Fifa World Cup Group E match at Kansas City Stadium. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Question of the day: Who is the only nation Germany have played multiple times at the World Cup that they have failed to beat? (Answer below.)

Coming up today:

Group H – Spain v Saudi Arabia (5pm Irish time, RTÉ2 & BBC One); Uruguay v Cape Verde (11pm, RTÉ2 & BBC One).

Group G – Belgium v Iran (8pm, RTÉ2 & UTV); New Zealand v Egypt (2am, RTÉ2 & UTV).

Elsewhere in sport: In Gaelic football, we have Dublin v Donegal (1.15pm, RTÉ One) and Monaghan v Westmeath (GAA+) to look forward to, while Cork and Offaly (3.30pm, RTÉ One) face off in the hurling. Denis Walsh looks into an Offaly legend, Johnny Pilkington, who, for the first time in 20 years, is not involved with any team this season.

Rory McIlroy’s challenge has faded at the US Open, Gavin Cooney writes, with Wyndham Clark looking a strong favourite going into the final day at Shinnecock Hills. Finally, John O’Sullivan previews Andy Farrell’s squad, and its three potential debutants from Connacht, for Ireland’s upcoming Nations Championship matches in Australia and New Zealand.