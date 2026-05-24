Irish player tracker: John Egan returns to the Premier League with Hull, Liam Scales bags more silverware at Celtic

Despite the fact that the season for majority of Irish players had already drawn to a close, those still in action made sure there was no shortage of drama, with promotion to the Premier League, trophies in Scotland and heartbreak for Brentford.

It only feels right to start with John Egan and the incredible story that both he and Hull City have written over the course of this season following their dramatic promotion to the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The final week of the Championship had been dominated by the Spygate controversy which saw Southampton expelled from the playoffs and Middlesbrough handed a spot in the final. Many expected Middlesbrough to get the job done against a Hull side that had only scraped into sixth place on the final day.

But football rarely follows the script. Hull sealed promotion thanks to a dramatic injury-time winner from Oliver McBurnie, with Egan playing a huge role in one of the biggest games of his career. The Cork native was exceptional in the centre of Hull’s back three, helping keep Middlesbrough to a single shot on target across the entire 90 minutes.

For Egan personally, it marks a remarkable turnaround. Following Sheffield United’s relegation in the 2023/24 season and a serious injury setback, his career looked to be at a crossroads. A move to West Ham failed to materialise, while his short spell at Burnley brought limited opportunities.

His move to Hull on a free transfer last February barely attracted attention at the time, but it has completely revived his career. It brought him back into the Ireland set-up and now, at 33, has returned him to the Premier League once again.

Considering Hull survived relegation on goal difference just last season and operated under a transfer embargo for this campaign, what they have achieved is extraordinary – and Egan has been at the centre of it all.

The success stories don’t stop there, with Liam Scales collecting another domestic double on Saturday as Celtic defeated Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final.

Liam Scales celebrates wit the Scottish Cup after Celtic's win over Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

It marks a third consecutive double for Scales at Celtic and caps off another excellent season for the centre back.

He played a key role in the final once again, producing a goal-line clearance inside the opening 10 minutes to stop Dunfermline taking a shock lead. Celtic then settled into the game and found themselves ahead shortly afterwards, eventually controlling the contest on their way to lifting the trophy.

Scales was not the only Irish player celebrating silverware over the weekend either, with Conor Noss winning the Niederrheinpokal final on Saturday in Germany to cap off an outstanding individual campaign.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career, earning a place in the 3.Liga Team of the Season after registering 10 goals and four assists. Noss has been one of the standout performers throughout the campaign, and while Duisburg narrowly missed out on the promotion play-offs, Noss’ performances are unlikely to have gone unnoticed, and it would not be a surprise to see the 25-year-old move to a higher-ranked team in the summer.

There was further success for Irish players on Sunday in the League One playoff final, as Jack Bonham and Cyrus Christie helped Bolton Wanderers secure promotion back to the Championship.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews after their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Bonham produced a number of important saves in a convincing 4-1 Bolton victory over Stockport, while Christie added experience and composure after coming on for the final 15 minutes to help see the game out.

It was heartbreak on the other side for Louie Barry and Stockport County, although the Aston Villa loanee will have a Championship loan move lined up for next season. Attention will now also turn towards on-loan Johnny Kenny, with Bolton looking to keep the Celtic striker permanently following promotion.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for the Irish contingent at Brentford as Keith Andrews’ side missed out on European football on the final day of the Premier League season. Considering the outstanding season the club has enjoyed, it will feel like a cruel ending for Andrews, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher.

Play e r of th e W ee k – John E gan (Hull City)

No one else could take Player of the Week other than John Egan. What a week it has been for the Cork man – helping Hull secure promotion back to the Premier League ahead of getting married in the coming days.

Stat of th e W ee k – Liam Scal e s (Thr ee doubl e s in a row)

It is rare enough to see an Irish player complete a domestic double once, never mind do it in consecutive seasons. For Liam Scales to now have won three doubles in a row with Celtic is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of just how important he has become to the side since establishing himself as a regular starter.